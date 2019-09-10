Neil Gorsuch, you magnificent bastard:

“It is not up to nine people to tell 330 million Americans how to live.” Justice Neil Gorsuch sits down with CNN's @Arianedevogue to discuss his interpretation of the Constitution. https://t.co/gj6kyyP9Ey pic.twitter.com/qsZOVNEXn6 — CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2019

Sounds about right to us. No wonder these liberals are so upset:

Sorry Neil, hunny, that’s what we got w the @GOP and you’ve all had your marching orders. #John Roberts, #ClarenceRoberts, #BrettKavanaugh, Samuel Alito and you. You’re all conservative, you were all picked to secure the conservative agenda, and do the GOP bidding. And you will — Susan: We only have one 🌎, the GOP is killing it (@dalvajulia) September 10, 2019

Damn that Clarence Roberts!

Justice Not-Garland. — Tim Rohr (@TimRohrAuthor) September 10, 2019

YET U DO WITH THE DECISION U MAKE AND U KNOW IT GOSUCK — Stephen (@Stephen23384024) September 10, 2019

The Susan Collins of the supreme court. talks one way votes another. In a stolen seat. He is illegitimate. — Kip Tew (@kiptew) September 10, 2019

But yet he thinks they should be able to tell American women what happens with her body?#ChoiceIsHers — Xtopher🐺 (@ChristophLopez) September 10, 2019

Wow. Just wow. Straight up lying seems to be this guys trademark. — LiberalAF (@alinos31) September 10, 2019

Where’s the lie?

See, now that’s a lie.

So is that.

Take a civics class, people. He’s more correct than not with what he says. — Chad Scott (@scottch01) September 10, 2019

Yep. And we love him for it.

bae — Reluctant Exister (@IriathZhul) September 10, 2019

The perfect man exists. https://t.co/7z65XVzEwD — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) September 10, 2019

I just passed out. — Molly (@molratty) September 10, 2019

I ordered a 20 pack of new panties for watching the whole interview. — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) September 10, 2019