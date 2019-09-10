Because things can always — always — get stupider, there are apparently some people out there who are genuinely upset that Pennywise, the homicidal clown of Stephen King’s “It,” is a homophobe.

Yes, really:

Trending

And just in case you needed further proof, Out has got it:

This is not a drill. Someone actually wrote a piece about this:

Rose Dommu writes:

In the aftermath of 2017’s It, Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise the Dancing Clown became something of a gay icon. Between memes and makeup tutorials, Pennywise was everywhere — he and another monstrous LGBTQ+ favorite, the Babadook, were seen as #couplegoals. But after seeing It Chapter Two, I’m sad to announce that Pennywise is not gay, or even an ally. In fact, Pennywise is surprisingly anti-queer.

So. We’re really doing this, are we?

Fortunately, it seems to be a relatively small minority of people who are legitimately upset about Pennywise’s anti-LGBTQ agenda. But the fact that anyone is worried about this is actually way scarier than a killer clown.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ClownHomophobiahomophobicIt Chapter TwoLGBTQOut MagazinePennywise