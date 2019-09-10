Because things can always — always — get stupider, there are apparently some people out there who are genuinely upset that Pennywise, the homicidal clown of Stephen King’s “It,” is a homophobe.

Yes, really:

I haven't watched IT 2 but my brother won't stop saying pennywise is homophobic — adé⚙️ (@clumpsoul_) September 8, 2019

i kinda wanna see it chapter 2 but pennywise is homophobic — katie d-6 kanya!! (@culthae) September 6, 2019

This is about IT chapter two!

I posted this on tumblr and I thought it would be important to post it on here!

Please be safe y’all 💕 pic.twitter.com/hwEaJUJ0KH — 🏳️‍🌈💕Melanie💕🏳️‍🌈 (@melanienerd101) September 6, 2019

Also I may add Pennywise is a homophobic piece of trash. — 🏳️‍🌈💕Melanie💕🏳️‍🌈 (@melanienerd101) September 6, 2019

I really sat there and watched pennywise be homophobic for 3 hours — mack (@deviltours) September 5, 2019

And just in case you needed further proof, Out has got it:

This is a *serious* article about a fictional, sewer dwelling, clown that eats children potentially being homophobic. 😅https://t.co/lK4M5VB8iV — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) September 10, 2019

This is not a drill. Someone actually wrote a piece about this:

Rose Dommu writes:

In the aftermath of 2017’s It, Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise the Dancing Clown became something of a gay icon. Between memes and makeup tutorials, Pennywise was everywhere — he and another monstrous LGBTQ+ favorite, the Babadook, were seen as #couplegoals. But after seeing It Chapter Two, I’m sad to announce that Pennywise is not gay, or even an ally. In fact, Pennywise is surprisingly anti-queer.

So. We’re really doing this, are we?

We regret to inform you the psychotic child eating clown is no friend of the gays. #PennywiseIsCancelled — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2019

Pennywise, the child murdering clown is considered as anti queer and homophobic. Im losing my mind. In what world do you want an LGBTIQ allyship between the lgbts and the child murdering sewer clown monster? https://t.co/JZdyO9bwwF — Mussawir (@terrynuriman) September 10, 2019

…why did you think the cosmic horror creature was "an ally" in the first place? — Zane Graves (@mr_graves) September 9, 2019

Yeah, I think the monster that preys on children is decidedly NOT the representation the LGBTQ community wants or needs… — THRILLHO (@altermyending) September 9, 2019

I really can’t believe there’s people asking why Pennywise “is suddenly homophobic” like did y’all not get the memo in the first film that Pennywise is not the good guy — 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐨 (@timeforwoIves) September 9, 2019

When he was killing children in the first movie, that was fine. Now he's killing gays and that's just going too far. pic.twitter.com/ibltvF8z2o — Gyre Brillig (@LordArchive) September 9, 2019

Fortunately, it seems to be a relatively small minority of people who are legitimately upset about Pennywise’s anti-LGBTQ agenda. But the fact that anyone is worried about this is actually way scarier than a killer clown.