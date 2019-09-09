Earlier today, WaPo Fact Checker Glenn Kessler took on Joe Biden’s recent claim that he’d been opposed to the Iraq War from the get-go:

Kessler’s extensive fact check included numerous examples of Biden unequivocally expressing support for the war. Seems like a pretty clear-cut case of “Biden lied.”

Or is it?

And apparently his staff telling the Fact Checker that he misspoke was good enough to get him off the hook:

Trending

It should be unbelievable … but given what we’ve seen from the Washington Post for some time now, this seems pretty much on brand for them. Still, though, this one is particularly egregious because they straight up demonstrate Biden lied through his teeth and then wave it away.

Amazing.

Seriously.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Fact checkerGlenn KesslerIraq warJoe BidenmisspokepinocchioswapoWashington Post