Earlier today, WaPo Fact Checker Glenn Kessler took on Joe Biden’s recent claim that he’d been opposed to the Iraq War from the get-go:

Vice President Biden says he misspoke when he said he opposed the Iraq war the ‘moment it started’ https://t.co/xjTBP8aEKw — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 9, 2019

Kessler’s extensive fact check included numerous examples of Biden unequivocally expressing support for the war. Seems like a pretty clear-cut case of “Biden lied.”

Or is it?

Biden said he opposed the Iraq war from "the moment it started." His staff tells The Fact Checker he misspoke. Via @GlennKesslerWP: https://t.co/UGDLpW0W5Z — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) September 9, 2019

And apparently his staff telling the Fact Checker that he misspoke was good enough to get him off the hook:

It should be unbelievable … but given what we’ve seen from the Washington Post for some time now, this seems pretty much on brand for them. Still, though, this one is particularly egregious because they straight up demonstrate Biden lied through his teeth and then wave it away.

You can’t eat meat because climate catastrophe but Joe Biden misspoke so you can figure it out for yourself if he opposed the Iraq War https://t.co/KFu2KfVgl3 — Bobby Charette (@BobbyCharette_) September 9, 2019

Trump: the hurricane might hit Alabama Media: HE’S A LIAR!!! UNPRESIDENTIAL! UNPRESIDENT HIM!!! IMPEACH HIM! THIS IS A TRAVESTY! ARREST! IMPEACH! IMPEACH! IMPEACH!! (Howard Dean scream)🤯🤯🤯 Biden: (blatant lie) Media: oh well Joe just misspoke let’s vote him in as President. https://t.co/McdgWUClE7 — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) September 9, 2019

Amazing.

Who will put out the pants of the people who Award the pants on fire? — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) September 9, 2019

Who watches the watchmen? https://t.co/dkgqGgTLMY — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 9, 2019

Democracy dies in darkness lmao fucking CLOWNS pic.twitter.com/mzBSxnFU7F — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 9, 2019

Seriously.

I miss the days when officials resigned on principle rather than carry out clearly wrong orders https://t.co/PSenJGxhgG — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 9, 2019