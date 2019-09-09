Oh, hey. Looks like California really wants to get a jump on this whole “red flag law” thing. The L.A. Times’ Patrick McGreevey reports:

In response to mass shootings, CA Assembly votes to expand “red flag” law by allowing teachers, employers, co-workers to seek court orders removing guns from people they consider a danger. — Patrick McGreevy (@mcgreevy99) September 9, 2019

Sounds like a fool-proof plan that will absolutely not be abused or cause further problems of any kind.

Oh boy. This power won’t possibly be abused. — doofus maximus (@maximus_doofus) September 9, 2019

This can only end well https://t.co/wodPX5sCVm — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 9, 2019

What could go wrong? — Tim McKay (@NamesTim) September 9, 2019

pic.twitter.com/KFEEtpyBA3 — Hispanic Man With Gravy Stains On His Lapel (@HispanicGravy) September 9, 2019

I see multiple law suites. — Tovarich Oliver B Barcycle ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ❌ (@21oPlato) September 9, 2019

Let’s hope so.