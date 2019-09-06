In case you hadn’t heard, Jason Riley, assistant vice president and dean of students at the University of Alabama, found himself in hot water over some old tweets dug up by Breitbart.

Apparently as a result of Breitbart’s post, Riley has resigned:

More from the Crimson White:

As of Thursday evening, Riley’s UA contact information was removed from the UA dean of students webpage and his LinkedIn account was deactivated. Steven Hood, associate vice president of student life, stated in an email at 5:59 p.m. that “Dr. Jamie Riley has resigned his position at The University of Alabama by mutual agreement. Neither the university or Dr. Riley will have any further comments.”

You can see Riley’s tweets for yourselves, if you like. Are they dumb? Yes. Are they worth losing his job over? Not really. Unless Riley was somehow unable to properly fulfill his responsibilities at University of Alabama, his tweets don’t seem like a great reason for him to have lost his job.

And ’round and ’round we go.