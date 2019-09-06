Because things can always get stupider, Saints QB Drew Brees has found himself on the defensive after appearing in a video for Focus on the Family, in which he promoted National Bring Your Bible to School Day. Apparently by virtue of recording a spot for Focus, he’s promoting hate and bigotry against the LGBTQ community.

On September 3, Big Easy Magazine reported on Brees’ video with the headline “Drew Brees Records Video for Anti-LGBT Religious Organization.”

Here’s the video in question:

Brees’ video had nothing to do with the LGBTQ community and everything to do with encouraging kids to celebrate the Bible. But when narratives are all that matter, there’s just no room for honest reporting.

Brees has a well deserved reputation as a genuinely good guy. But he’s also outspoken about his Christian faith, so his character doesn’t really matter. As far as SJWs are concerned, it’s open season on him.

And now he’s been put into a position where he feels compelled to justify his faith to people who don’t respect it to begin with:

It should never have come to this.

Way to frame it, jerks.

Brees has nothing to apologize for. His critics, on the other hand, owe him a major apology. For maligning his character and his faith.

Parting food for thought:

Go figure.

