Because things can always get stupider, Saints QB Drew Brees has found himself on the defensive after appearing in a video for Focus on the Family, in which he promoted National Bring Your Bible to School Day. Apparently by virtue of recording a spot for Focus, he’s promoting hate and bigotry against the LGBTQ community.

On September 3, Big Easy Magazine reported on Brees’ video with the headline “Drew Brees Records Video for Anti-LGBT Religious Organization.”

On Thursday, August 29 the anti-#LGBTQ+ religious group Focus on the Family (a strong promoter of the dangerous "conversion therapy" practice) released a video featuring none other than #Saints star quarterback, Drew Brees.https://t.co/ojAy1Hb1jV — Big Easy Magazine (@bigeasy_mag) September 3, 2019

Here’s the video in question:

Brees’ video had nothing to do with the LGBTQ community and everything to do with encouraging kids to celebrate the Bible. But when narratives are all that matter, there’s just no room for honest reporting.

He has been an advocate for anti-bullying with Ellen Degeneres. So…we have a few questions. https://t.co/ddNMDbu2sc — The Advocate (@TheAdvocateMag) September 4, 2019

NFL star Drew Brees partners with Focus on the Family to promote hate – More at: https://t.co/nZ6i3eRtUb pic.twitter.com/wtp7cL9D3e — Queerty (@Queerty) September 4, 2019

Brees has a well deserved reputation as a genuinely good guy. But he’s also outspoken about his Christian faith, so his character doesn’t really matter. As far as SJWs are concerned, it’s open season on him.

And now he’s been put into a position where he feels compelled to justify his faith to people who don’t respect it to begin with:

Hopefully this sets the record straight with who I am and what I stand for. Love, Respect, and Accept ALL. I encourage you not to believe the negativity you read that says differently. It’s simply not true. Have a great day. pic.twitter.com/4RdTahE7EZ — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) September 5, 2019

It should never have come to this.

Drew Brees Doesn’t Get the Outrage Over His Ad for an Anti-LGBTQ Christian Group https://t.co/vINWmALcnQ pic.twitter.com/agnuuraczh — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) September 6, 2019

Drew Brees defends making video backed by anti-LGBTQ group https://t.co/AtVYo1Hh6Q pic.twitter.com/uqHFD28Mlg — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 6, 2019

Drew Brees to people criticizing his work with antigay hate group: “Shame on you!” https://t.co/Y5OEOXc8eM pic.twitter.com/qyuTCbIVZO — Queerty (@Queerty) September 6, 2019

Drew Brees appears in video for gay conversion therapy sickos, doesn't understand what the big deal is: https://t.co/X392lHDCfB pic.twitter.com/wl5i5wtL31 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) September 6, 2019

Way to frame it, jerks.

Brees has nothing to apologize for. His critics, on the other hand, owe him a major apology. For maligning his character and his faith.

Just to review. Drew Brees, one of the most thoroughly decent guys in the NFL, is being attacked as "anti-gay" because he recorded a 20 second video encouraging kids to bring their bibles to school on Bring Your Bible To School Day. We are living in very stupid times. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 6, 2019

I am a CHRISTIAN. I am not ashamed of it. I think it would be awesome for kids to bring their Bibles to school. I stand with @drewbrees. Drew is a good man and a great dad. They want him to cower and apologize. Support him so he knows he doesn't have to. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 6, 2019

Drew Brees is one of the genuinely best humans in all of professional sports. What he has done for city of New Orleans, going back to Katrina, is simply remarkable.#StandWithDrew against the woke leftist outrage mob. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) September 6, 2019

Always a class act. Cancel culture has ZERO chance of taking this guy down. https://t.co/efq6Zu9PSb — Mulder’s automatically self-loading musket (@proteinwisdom) September 6, 2019

Parting food for thought:

Brees did a video for an evangelical organization about reading your Bible and journalists are grilling him and trying to get him canceled. Two nights ago Bernie Sanders endorsed abortion as population control for poor people. Journalists didn't care.https://t.co/sDchtABT0E — Samuel James (@samueld_james) September 6, 2019

Go figure.