Earlier this week, media and gun grabbers fell all over themselves to report that the Odessa shooter obtained his weapon through a “private sale” that allowed him to escape a background check, thereby demonstrating that universal background checks would have prevented the shooting:

But that story didn’t quite add up for some people.

That appears to have been the case. According to the Wall Street Journal, the “private sale” in which the Odessa shooter got his gun was highly illegal.

More from KCBD:

The Wall Street Journal reports that law enforcement is investigating a person of interest in Lubbock, suspected of illegally manufacturing and selling the rifle used in Saturday’s mass shooting in Midland/Odessa.

Authorities have not released the man’s name, as they seek to question him at his residence.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating how [the shooter] was able to purchase the AR-15 rifle he used to kill seven people and wound 22 before police shot and killed him.

[The shooter] was prohibited from owning a firearm because a court had previously found him mentally unfit. He had tried to buy a gun back in January 2014 but failed a criminal background check.

That definitely puts this in a different light.

Trending

As Dana Loesch points out, the system apparently worked.

There’s no piece of legislation that could’ve prevented this from happening.

In their mad rush to push a narrative and an agenda, the media appear to have gotten it wrong. Again.

Sure it will.

***

Related:

New information on the Odessa gunman raises questions about the FBI and local police’s handling of the case

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Background checkCNNjake tapperJim SciuttoOdessa shooterOdessa shootingprivate salewall street journal