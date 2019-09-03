We’re beginning to learn more about Odessa gunman Seth Ator, none of it good.

First up, the New York Post reported over the weekend that a neighbor reported Ator to the police for threatening her with a rifle, but cops “couldn’t find his house” so they never followed up. This same neighbor said Ator would also sit on his roof and shoot animals with his rifle:

Next up, Gov. Gret Abbott tweeted that Ator had “previously failed a gun purchase background check” but it’s not known where he obtained the rifle he used in his murder rampage:

Not only did the Odessa gunman have a criminal history… …he also previously failed a gun purchase background check in Texas… …& he didn’t go thru a background check for the gun he used in Odessa. We must keep guns out of criminals’ hands. https://t.co/vgrqcHtBtF — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 2, 2019

Law enforcement confirmed that Ator called both 911 and the FBI after he was fired and before he started shooting people, but they say he never made a specific threat:

The West Texas mass shooter called the FBI national tip line about 15 minutes before his first encounter with troopers and made "rambling statements about some of the atrocities that he felt that he had gone through" https://t.co/H9n7JKbYS7 pic.twitter.com/hdN6L2aSGc — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 2, 2019

And according to CBS News, Ator has been leaving “incoherent messages” for the FBI “for years”:

CBS News Correspondent Mireya Villarreal on the Odessa assailant: “He had been calling the police and the FBI *for years* leaving these incoherent messages”pic.twitter.com/lZHDlXx8nL — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 3, 2019

