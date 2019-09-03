We’re beginning to learn more about Odessa gunman Seth Ator, none of it good.

First up, the New York Post reported over the weekend that a neighbor reported Ator to the police for threatening her with a rifle, but cops “couldn’t find his house” so they never followed up. This same neighbor said Ator would also sit on his roof and shoot animals with his rifle:

Next up, Gov. Gret Abbott tweeted that Ator had “previously failed a gun purchase background check” but it’s not known where he obtained the rifle he used in his murder rampage:

Law enforcement confirmed that Ator called both 911 and the FBI after he was fired and before he started shooting people, but they say he never made a specific threat:

And according to CBS News, Ator has been leaving “incoherent messages” for the FBI “for years”:

