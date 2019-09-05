As Twitchy told you yesterday, somebody at the White House — either Donald Trump or someone else — miscalculated when they decided it’d be a good idea to draw a bubble on an outdated NHC projection of Hurricane Dorian’s path.

Was it stupid? Yes. Embarrassing? Yes. But was it “one of the most egregious errors of the Trump presidency”?

Brian Stelter says absolutely:

Now seems like a good time to remind everyone that Brian Stelter gets paid for this kind of brilliant analysis.

The hardest-hitting.

He’s very serious. Which demonstrates that he’s actually not a serious person at all.

Why don’t more people respect the media?

Brian sucks at most things, but when it comes to beclowning the media, few do it better than he does.

