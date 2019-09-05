As Twitchy told you yesterday, somebody at the White House — either Donald Trump or someone else — miscalculated when they decided it’d be a good idea to draw a bubble on an outdated NHC projection of Hurricane Dorian’s path.

In the Oval Office today, @Reuters photog @J_ErnstDC snapped this shot of @DHSMcAleenan helping @POTUS hold an older #HurricaneDorian track chart indicating some sort of threat for #Alabama. (cc: @NWSBirmingham) pic.twitter.com/gyRF7Smilf — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 4, 2019

Was it stupid? Yes. Embarrassing? Yes. But was it “one of the most egregious errors of the Trump presidency”?

Brian Stelter says absolutely:

#TrumpSharpie is actually one of the most egregious errors of the Trump presidency — because it involves a real-life emergency situation. pic.twitter.com/gZ3KVXyOVo — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 5, 2019

Now seems like a good time to remind everyone that Brian Stelter gets paid for this kind of brilliant analysis.

This is hard hitting journalism right here. — Dunkin86 (@dd86_t) September 5, 2019

The hardest-hitting.

HAHAHA ARE YOU SERIOUS — Josh Arnold (@JoshDavidArnold) September 5, 2019

He’s very serious. Which demonstrates that he’s actually not a serious person at all.

You people are nuts… — Jeff Dearborn (@JeffDearborn) September 5, 2019

Have you ever heard the story of Chicken Little, Brian? https://t.co/dw9mJHeNJh — "Fredo" is racist toward Italians who are dumb (@jtLOL) September 5, 2019

Hahahahaha remember how Trump writing with a sharpie was his only scandal during his presidency and the media went all crazy over it https://t.co/kgcY0fYgPy — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) September 5, 2019

Why don’t more people respect the media?

Leave it to Brian to find a way to turn an entirely appropriate criticism into one that is easily laughed off. https://t.co/AzsxxzAvL5 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 5, 2019

Brian sucks at most things, but when it comes to beclowning the media, few do it better than he does.