As Twitchy told you yesterday, somebody at the White House — either Donald Trump or someone else — miscalculated when they decided it’d be a good idea to draw a bubble on an outdated NHC projection of Hurricane Dorian’s path.
In the Oval Office today, @Reuters photog @J_ErnstDC snapped this shot of @DHSMcAleenan helping @POTUS hold an older #HurricaneDorian track chart indicating some sort of threat for #Alabama. (cc: @NWSBirmingham) pic.twitter.com/gyRF7Smilf
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 4, 2019
Was it stupid? Yes. Embarrassing? Yes. But was it “one of the most egregious errors of the Trump presidency”?
Brian Stelter says absolutely:
#TrumpSharpie is actually one of the most egregious errors of the Trump presidency — because it involves a real-life emergency situation. pic.twitter.com/gZ3KVXyOVo
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 5, 2019
Now seems like a good time to remind everyone that Brian Stelter gets paid for this kind of brilliant analysis.
This is hard hitting journalism right here.
— Dunkin86 (@dd86_t) September 5, 2019
The hardest-hitting.
is this egregious by CNN? pic.twitter.com/w0Rg5WGepg
— Chums&BooBoo (@alleng1459) September 5, 2019
HAHAHA ARE YOU SERIOUS
— Josh Arnold (@JoshDavidArnold) September 5, 2019
He’s very serious. Which demonstrates that he’s actually not a serious person at all.
You people are nuts…
— Jeff Dearborn (@JeffDearborn) September 5, 2019
Have you ever heard the story of Chicken Little, Brian? https://t.co/dw9mJHeNJh
— "Fredo" is racist toward Italians who are dumb (@jtLOL) September 5, 2019
Hahahahaha remember how Trump writing with a sharpie was his only scandal during his presidency and the media went all crazy over it https://t.co/kgcY0fYgPy
— Bob Malak (@bob_malak) September 5, 2019
Why don’t more people respect the media?
Leave it to Brian to find a way to turn an entirely appropriate criticism into one that is easily laughed off. https://t.co/AzsxxzAvL5
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 5, 2019
Brian sucks at most things, but when it comes to beclowning the media, few do it better than he does.