As Twitchy told you yesterday, Megan McArdle took the Washington Post’s fact check of Bernie Sanders’ claim that “500,000 people go bankrupt every year because they cannot pay their outrageous medical bills” and ran with it, further taking Sanders’ claim apart.

Evidently that didn’t sit well with The Week national correspondent Ryan Cooper, who basically accused McArdle of manipulating data to support her rebuttal of Sanders:

Is Cooper’s move dismissing McArdle’s thorough debunking because it doesn’t cohere with his priors? Because he seems to be pretty good at that. Meanwhile, McArdle’s actual signature move appears to be verbally bodyslamming punks like Ryan Cooper who question her knowledge and integrity:

Trending

Oh, snap!

We hope Ryan’s learned a valuable lesson. We certainly have.

That’s probably a good idea.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bankruptcyBernie Sandersmedical bankruptcyMegan McArdlemethodologyRyan Cooper