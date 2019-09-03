Good news, everybody. Turns out it’s not just Pete Buttigieg who’s got a weird obsessive hangup about Mike Pence; his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, does as well.

After White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere, who is gay, shared that Mike and Karen Pence would be dining with Irish PM Leo Varadkar and his husband:

For all of you who still think our @VP is anti-gay, I point you to his and the @SecondLady’s schedule tomorrow where they will join Taoiseach @LeoVaradkar and his partner Dr. Matthew Barrett for lunch in Ireland. 🇮🇪 @merrionstreet pic.twitter.com/Cj5kMpln0U — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) September 3, 2019

Chasten Buttigieg took the opportunity to point out that Mike Pence is still a homophobe:

I’ve sat at tables with people who would gladly deny me the right to marry, who openly support conversion therapy, and who adamantly believe being gay is a choice. Doesn’t mean they’re any less homophobic because we shared a meal. https://t.co/cECWvnFUUV — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) September 3, 2019

Buttigieg has no evidence whatsoever to support his contention that Pence hates gay people, but like his husband, he apparently doesn’t need it.

You being ironically intolerant is a choice. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 3, 2019

How dare people think differently than you do while respecting you as a person. Stay tolerant! https://t.co/0WedkZUjav — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 3, 2019

It's not homophobic to treat EVERYONE with dignity & respect, as Pence does, but also practice the doctrine of your Christian faith that teaches that marriage is one man & one woman. You shouldn't demonize all people who happen to disagree with you politically or religiously. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) September 3, 2019

Pence has done absolutely nothing to 'deny' anyone the right to marry as VP. He never supported conversion therapy, openly or otherwise. And why on Earth would a person's beliefs on sexuality matter to you at all?@VP and his wife have been nothing but kind to *everyone* https://t.co/iY2Cf3t8TJ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 3, 2019

My husband and I would love to meet the Vice President because he is a kind, generous and good man. I do not understand this impulse to demand everyone confess their thoughts on every subject and be judged by them. I judge people by their actions and how they treat others. https://t.co/iY2Cf3t8TJ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 3, 2019

What a novel approach.

