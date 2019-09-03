Good news, everybody. Turns out it’s not just Pete Buttigieg who’s got a weird obsessive hangup about Mike Pence; his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, does as well.

After White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere, who is gay, shared that Mike and Karen Pence would be dining with Irish PM Leo Varadkar and his husband:

Chasten Buttigieg took the opportunity to point out that Mike Pence is still a homophobe:

Buttigieg has no evidence whatsoever to support his contention that Pence hates gay people, but like his husband, he apparently doesn’t need it.

What a novel approach.

