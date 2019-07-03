One of the Left’s favorite criticisms of Donald Trump is that he’s rabidly anti-LGBT. They haven’t really offered up much evidence to support their contention, but feelings matter more than facts, so who cares, right? You know Jon Cooper, chair of Resistance outfit the Democratic Coalition, thought he’d struck gold when he found this piece from Queerty about Trump’s gay deputy press secretary Judd Deere:

Meet Donald Trump’s gay press secretary, who has no problem promoting Trump's anti-LGBTQ policies: “It just doesn’t matter to me.” #LGBT #LGBTQhttps://t.co/XseQ9TFsux — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 2, 2019

Let the bloodbath begin!

Another dead soul — Jay Marshlick (@djaym22) July 2, 2019

So, when your paycheck depends on you selling your soul, do so. So happy this guy feels safe. Ugh. — Jennifer L Schroeder (@schroederjen78) July 2, 2019

so does he think that working for Fat Donny is going to save him from Trump's gay hating #Maga's, when they come for him his defense of Trump is not going to save him — grey-sister (@grey_sister) July 2, 2019

That’s some substantial self hatred there, sparky. — texasisbest (@jpmaizel) July 2, 2019

These are the worst kind. Those who hate themselves. Their issues run deep. 💔🌈 — Monica Charley💓🇺🇸🚺🚹🌈✌ (@monicacharley32) July 2, 2019

You leave your soul behind when you work for Trump. That is, if you ever had one. — Milton Fletcher (@mfletcher530) July 2, 2019

That is a men who hates himself. And everyone else be damned. — SandyBeall#Resist#VoteBlue#ImpeachDonaldTrump 🇺🇸 (@bluedgal) July 3, 2019

"It just doesn't matter to me." The GOP's new slogan. They're all deplorable and mostly irredeemable. — Grace G (@GarbanzoGorilla) July 2, 2019

Actually, what’s deplorable is partisan jagoffs like Cooper and Queerty taking Deere totally out of context in order to push a politically expedient narrative. As Chad Felix Greene points out, Deere didn’t say what Queerty and Cooper say he said:

Actual quote: “They can get mad at me,” he continues. “I don’t go into a dark depression because somebody hates the person I work for, or wants to get upset at me because they think I’m crazy for working here, because it just doesn’t matter to me.”https://t.co/5k9N4NWwMR — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 3, 2019

Queerty’s own article even includes the context of Deere’s remarks:

“They’re going to say that I’m helping the enemy,” he quips. “That’s because I don’t agree with them 100% on all issues–they think that I’m in the wrong because I’m a Republican who also happens to be gay.” “They can get mad at me,” he continues. “I don’t go into a dark depression because somebody hates the person I work for, or wants to get upset at me because they think I’m crazy for working here, because it just doesn’t matter to me.”

But Deere’s actual thoughts aren’t in line with Queerty’s mission to paint Trump as “the most homophobic president in modern history,” so they’re just dismissing him and his concerns. You know, like they accuse Trump of doing with the LGBT community.

Wow, how disingenuous of that guy/headline. — Lyn Perry (@LynPerryWriter) July 3, 2019

The replies are just a cesspool of regurgitated, group think nonsense. — Jaron Guiley (@IRONRANGER_218) July 3, 2019

Well, then. Mission accomplished!

Cooper: 287k followers ⤵️ https://t.co/cqo5n4TKEN — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 3, 2019

It's like they're not even trying to be honest anymore. They don't need to. Nobody will hold them accountable so they just keep doing it. — Walter White (@WalterW89333508) July 3, 2019

Yep.

We’ll leave you with this related piece from Brad Polumbo:

Some on the activist left will do anything to destroy a gay conservative, and their smearing of a gay Trump staffer shows it. My latest @DCExaminer: https://t.co/HyjhkT9kAG — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) July 2, 2019

“Disgraceful smear” is right.