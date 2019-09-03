This weekend’s deadly mass shooting has really energized the gun control crowd. As they see it, it’s just further evidence that guns are evil and the only way we can be safe is to prevent lawful gun owners from being able to defend themselves.

And that got tweeter @StickeeNotes to thinking … why are these people so focused on guns when alcohol use has contributed to far more crime and death in this country?

Let's have a conversation about alcohol and guns. The arguments against guns are well known. Now let's apply them to alcohol. Alcohol leads to the corruption of youth and over 10,000 DUI related fatalities every year. Hi, @BetoORourke Yet nobody is calling for a ban on alcohol. — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) September 2, 2019

Alcohol contributes to rapes, murders, assaults, instances of child abuse, and spousal abuse every single day. Nobody needs alcohol. Unlike firearms, alcohol never saves lives. It's never used in self defense. Alcohol has never helped a woman defend herself against a man. — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) September 2, 2019

Firearms are often blamed for suicide deaths, but alcohol has driven far more people to suicide than firearms ever have. — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) September 2, 2019

Today people are attacking @tedcruz for a silly video where he fries bacon with a rifle barrel. People are outraged on twitter. 😱 Yet politicians drink alcohol in campaign stops all around this country and the media never scolds pols for the message this sends. — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) September 2, 2019

(Presumably this is the video he’s referring to.)

Speaking of media, why do these virtue signalers, who live to sensationalize tragedy, always treat alcohol and the deaths it causes as no big deal? *whispers* A lot of people in media are functioning alcoholics. Shep Smith lives to be a preachy scold, but not on that issue. Hmm🤔 — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) September 2, 2019

Now if my fellow Americans won't give up their alcohol to "save just one life," why should I give up my guns? You might say "well I drink responsibly & have no reason to give it up." I am a responsible gun owner & have no reason to give them up. — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) September 2, 2019

Alcohol is bad for your health, yet the blue checkmark MD's on here aren't calling for bans. They've seen the victims of alcohol every night in the ER, but they don't call for bans or post #DoSomething after a kid is killed by a drunk driver. Almost as if they're huge hypocrites. — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) September 2, 2019

To those who instinctively want to #DoSomethingNow and trade liberty for the illusion of safety, I encourage you to think long and hard about why you are comfortable with alcohol but so very troubled by guns. — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) September 2, 2019

Well said.

It really is interesting that we don’t have any politicians calling for alcohol control every time there’s a drunk driving accident.

but Prohibition worked so well — ApoliticalNaples (@ApoliticalN) September 2, 2019

But if it saves just one life. pic.twitter.com/NrEgCUgkix — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) September 2, 2019

That’s how this works, isn’t it?

And this election cycle all the candidates are trying to “out cool” each other by offering to have a drink with their fans. Have a bourbon with Kirsten. Have a beer with Warren. It’s all good. You have made a valid point here! — francesca mcintyre (@fran_mac75) September 2, 2019

Yep. All the do-gooders claiming to want to make our country and our children safer by taking your guns aren’t really interested in safety. It’s about controlling those who want to exercise a right that liberals don’t agree with.