This weekend’s deadly mass shooting has really energized the gun control crowd. As they see it, it’s just further evidence that guns are evil and the only way we can be safe is to prevent lawful gun owners from being able to defend themselves.

And that got tweeter @StickeeNotes to thinking … why are these people so focused on guns when alcohol use has contributed to far more crime and death in this country?

(Presumably this is the video he’s referring to.)

Well said.

It really is interesting that we don’t have any politicians calling for alcohol control every time there’s a drunk driving accident.

That’s how this works, isn’t it?

Yep. All the do-gooders claiming to want to make our country and our children safer by taking your guns aren’t really interested in safety. It’s about controlling those who want to exercise a right that liberals don’t agree with.

