Well, we’re approaching that time of year again … pumpkin spice time. But before you start salivating over that fall latte, you might want to think about what you’re supporting with every sip:

Pumpkin spice wars: The violent history behind your favorite Starbucks latte https://t.co/gbxjIFoPps — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 27, 2019

"Peddling Pumpkin Spice Lattes" Really, though? https://t.co/gt1JmxKfl8 — Hope Hodge Seck (@HopeSeck) August 30, 2019

Spoiler alert:

Nutmeg is highly problematic. Maybe we should just stop eating altogether. It’s the only way to really be sure.

Things the Post is frowning on this week:

-Civility

-Reason

-Nutmeg — Evan Sparks (@EvanSparks) August 30, 2019

They’re on quite a roll.

"In the coming weeks, we'll publish essays demonstrating that nearly everything that has made Starbucks exceptional grew out of genocide." — Ramsay Merbert (@4anno) August 30, 2019

ffs🤦‍♂️ — Steven Matthews 🔍📰 (@SMatthewsTFI) August 27, 2019

From publishing the pentagon papers to “your pumpkin spice latte supports racist genocide” in less than 50yrs. Keep up the good work WaPo. pic.twitter.com/fk8QR2RvXX — 38.9508° N, 77.1471° W (@BlackBriar21) August 27, 2019

Please pay for journalism. It's important. https://t.co/5l749HUYf9 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 30, 2019

***

Related:

Why so bitter? Women’s group exposes the ‘shot of racism’ in each pumpkin spice latte