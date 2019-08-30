Well, we’re approaching that time of year again … pumpkin spice time. But before you start salivating over that fall latte, you might want to think about what you’re supporting with every sip:
Pumpkin spice wars: The violent history behind your favorite Starbucks latte https://t.co/gbxjIFoPps
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 27, 2019
"Peddling Pumpkin Spice Lattes" Really, though? https://t.co/gt1JmxKfl8
— Hope Hodge Seck (@HopeSeck) August 30, 2019
Spoiler alert:
The "connection" to genocide is that it uses nutmeg.
via @HopeSeckhttps://t.co/hpJZ6QxO94 pic.twitter.com/EMbZkBOHA1
— Joseph Lawler (@josephlawler) August 30, 2019
Nutmeg is highly problematic. Maybe we should just stop eating altogether. It’s the only way to really be sure.
Things the Post is frowning on this week:
-Civility
-Reason
-Nutmeg
— Evan Sparks (@EvanSparks) August 30, 2019
They’re on quite a roll.
"In the coming weeks, we'll publish essays demonstrating that nearly everything that has made Starbucks exceptional grew out of genocide."
— Ramsay Merbert (@4anno) August 30, 2019
ffs🤦♂️
— Steven Matthews 🔍📰 (@SMatthewsTFI) August 27, 2019
From publishing the pentagon papers to “your pumpkin spice latte supports racist genocide” in less than 50yrs. Keep up the good work WaPo. pic.twitter.com/fk8QR2RvXX
— 38.9508° N, 77.1471° W (@BlackBriar21) August 27, 2019
Please pay for journalism. It's important. https://t.co/5l749HUYf9
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 30, 2019
***
Related:
Why so bitter? Women’s group exposes the ‘shot of racism’ in each pumpkin spice latte