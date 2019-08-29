We’ve seen plenty of garbage takes from the Washington Post, but holy hell, this one’s got to be one of the most asinine, intellectually lazy, and intellectually dishonest takes we’ve seen yet:

The entire thing is such an exercise in insane logical leaps, we’d be hard-pressed to pick out just one terrible portion. But this ought to give you the gist of Eve Fairbanks’ argument:

These are figures who typically dislike President Trump but often say they’re being pushed rightward — sometimes away from what they claim is their natural leftward bent — by intolerance and extremism on the left. The reasonable right includes people like Shapiro and the radio commentator Dave Rubin; legal scholar Amy Wax and Jordan Peterson, the Canadian academic who warns about identity politics; the social psychologist Jonathan Haidt; the New York Times columnist Bari Weiss and the American Enterprise Institute scholar Christina Hoff Sommers, self-described feminists who decry excesses in the feminist movement; the novelist Bret Easton Ellis and the podcaster Sam Harris, who believe that important subjects have needlessly been excluded from political discussions. They present their concerns as, principally, freedom of speech and diversity of thought. Weiss has called them “renegade” ideological explorers who venture into “dangerous” territory despite the “outrage and derision” directed their way by haughty social gatekeepers.

So it felt frustrating: When I read Weiss, when I listened to Shapiro, when I watched Peterson or read the supposedly heterodox online magazine Quillette, what was I reminded of?

Thinking back on those debates, I finally figured it out. The reasonable right’s rhetoric is exactly the same as the antebellum rhetoric I’d read so much of. The same exact words. The same exact arguments. Rhetoric, to be precise, in support of the slave-owning South.

Conservatives use some of the same words that were used by people in the antebellum South; therefore, conservatives are racist.

Someone at the Washington Post actually thought that was worth sharing with the world.

Trending

We’d tell the Washington Post to do better, but it’s pretty clear we’d be wasting our breath.

***

Update:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antebellum SouthBari WeissBen ShapiroBret Easton ElliscivilityConfederacyconservativesDave RubinEve FairbanksOld SouthracismracistSam HarrisWashington Post