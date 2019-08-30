As Twitchy told you yesterday, former blink-and-you’d-miss-her Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell recently expressed her hope that Hurricane Dorian would bless Florida with “a direct hit on Mar a Lago [sic].”

Well, after having the night to sleep on it, Campbell’s come to her sense and deleted the tweet. She’s also explained — totally believably, of course — that she didn’t actually mean what she said:

I have deleted my tweet about the hurricane & Mar a Lago and sincerely apologize to all it offended. It was intended as sarcasm-not a serious wish of harm. Throwaway lines get a life of their own on Twitter. I shd know better. Mea culpa. — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 30, 2019

Oh, well. In that case …

Wow, A Canadian apologizing. Didn't see that coming .. at all. https://t.co/FmTuYrbXPk — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) August 30, 2019

Snort.

But it’s not really a sincere apology, is it?

An apology is saying "I was wrong and I am sorry".

It is NOT saying, " I apologize to all if offended". — kerry ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) August 30, 2019

Why qualify the apology "to all it offended." If it was wrong, it was wrong, whether someone was offended by it or not. — Tim Hagle (@ProfHagle) August 30, 2019

We won’t argue with her that she should know better. She should know better than to think we’re all stupid enough to believe her lame explanation. Here’s another tweet she sent the day after her original:

Well, we will see if Mrs. Post’s design can stand up to the assault! I know Palm Beach well and am sorry if it gets a big hit. I wish I cd believe that it wd shake up Trump’s climate change denial! Only today his admin has removed regs to limit methane- a worse GHG than CO2! https://t.co/zwkv87Exec — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 30, 2019

She’s made it pretty clear that she thinks Trump deserves to have Mar-a-Lago destroyed. She’s sincerely sorry, all right, but only for getting called out.

Now you're lying — Red Meat (@hotdogluver2) August 30, 2019

That's not an apology. Here, try this: "I'm sorry for saying what I said. It was wrong to say that about someone I don't like. I will try to be better in the future." Simple, direct, to the point. — Spooky! (@yourbuddyspooky) August 30, 2019

You're not sorry in the slightest – you defended it over and over again – and now someone has gotten through to you and what you're doing is known as 'damage control'. — Chris Bieszad (@ChrisBieszad) August 30, 2019

Look. If Campbell wants to snark at Trump and shame him on behalf of Mother Nature, that’s fine. She’s entitled. But she needs to own it — completely. Not try to tapdance her way out of the hole she dug.