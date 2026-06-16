'Avoid the Jet Skis': Ambassador (Yes, Really) Herschel Walker’s Wild Safety Warning Shocks Twitter

This alert shocked many on Twitter.

🚨 SAFETY ALERT: Ambassador Herschel Walker has an important message for Americans visiting The Bahamas: Jet ski rentals pose a serious risk of injury, death, and sexual assault. U.S. gov't employees are banned from renting them — and you should avoid them too.



Watch. Share.… pic.twitter.com/zgxSTEjdmh — U.S. Embassy Nassau (@USEmbassyNassau) June 15, 2026

Advertisement

To begin with, many didn't know Herschel Walker was the ambassador to the Bahamas. Secondly, a whole lot of people didn't realize renting Jet Skis was so very dangerous.

I mean… technically correct, I guess pic.twitter.com/CaUNIhB2sD — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 16, 2026

Herschel Walker is an Ambassador? pic.twitter.com/RFeZESnK4Y — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) June 16, 2026

Never can tell.

How is the US Government just figuring this out now? Like bro the Bahamas has never been safe in my lifetime. Probably not anyone in my entire bloodlines either. — Branch Floridian (@JackLinFLL) June 15, 2026

Honestly, renting Jet Skis seems like a pretty innocent and normal activity. Most people would not see that as dangerous.

Doesn’t this fall under the Common Sense category? — Bridget in FL🌴 (@BridgetKaneFL) June 16, 2026

For the commenters who didn’t bother to watch the video or want to make light of serious criminal activity—you can read this article: https://t.co/zjutJTT8rc — John M. Williams, Sr., MD, MPH (@MedicusOmnibus) June 16, 2026

It's nice to see a serious person in the comments.

But in recent weeks, authorities say they have been forced to confront a new phenomenon that is threatening to undermine the water sports aspects of its lifeline tourism sector – sexual assaults and rape – of a few visitors by rogue jet ski operators. Less than a handful of incidents where American tourists complained of rape or sexual assaults have reached both the administration of Prime Minister Phillip Davis and American diplomats, and it appears now that government will take decisive action to weed out this practice. Minister of Security Wayne Munroe and other top officials say preliminary investigations point to unlicensed jet ski operators as the main culprits. Authorities are going to tighten regulations regarding their involvement in watercraft sports. The Bahamas plays host to up to 12 million tourists annually. “Investigations into these reported incidents have revealed an overwhelming involvement of illicit operators who were not licensed by the port department to conduct commercial jet ski operations,” the transport said in a statement at the weekend, noting that “these illegal operators” do not represent a legitimate part of the sector.”

Advertisement

It's easy to make jokes, but it is a serious issue.

This is a Saturday Night Live sketch falling right in their laps pic.twitter.com/IztbTvrx2Q — Jamal Neff (@JamalNeff) June 15, 2026

Everyday we see real things from the government that the writers of Veep couldn’t come up with on an Ayahuasca retreat https://t.co/SMWhms73Ik — Asscela Express 🚅 (@biz_socks) June 15, 2026

Truth is stranger than fiction.

Is this the moment when I stop being able to discern what is real and what isn't? https://t.co/jsAU9VoWiW — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) June 16, 2026

This raises more questions than it answers, tbh. https://t.co/P4zs5jM6OT — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) June 16, 2026

That's fair. Read the article posted above. It's our public service. Heh.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.