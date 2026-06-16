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'Avoid the Jet Skis': Ambassador (Yes, Really) Herschel Walker’s Wild Safety Warning Shocks Twitter

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on June 16, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Gray

This alert shocked many on Twitter.

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To begin with, many didn't know Herschel Walker was the ambassador to the Bahamas. Secondly, a whole lot of people didn't realize renting Jet Skis was so very dangerous.

Never can tell. 

Honestly, renting Jet Skis seems like a pretty innocent and normal activity. Most people would not see that as dangerous.

It's nice to see a serious person in the comments.

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But in recent weeks, authorities say they have been forced to confront a new phenomenon that is threatening to undermine the water sports aspects of its lifeline tourism sector – sexual assaults and rape – of a few visitors by rogue jet ski operators.

Less than a handful of incidents where American tourists complained of rape or sexual assaults have reached both the administration of Prime Minister Phillip Davis and American diplomats, and it appears now that government will take decisive action to weed out this practice.

Minister of Security Wayne Munroe and other top officials say preliminary investigations point to unlicensed jet ski operators as the main culprits. Authorities are going to tighten regulations regarding their involvement in watercraft sports. The Bahamas plays host to up to 12 million tourists annually.

“Investigations into these reported incidents have revealed an overwhelming involvement of illicit operators who were not licensed by the port department to conduct commercial jet ski operations,” the transport said in a statement at the weekend, noting that “these illegal operators” do not represent a legitimate part of the sector.”

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It's easy to make jokes, but it is a serious issue

Truth is stranger than fiction.

That's fair. Read the article posted above. It's our public service. Heh.

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