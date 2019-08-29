It’s looking increasingly as if Hurricane Dorian will hit along the east coast of Florida, possibly on Labor Day, and it has the potential to be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall.

And with that, Kim Campbell, who was Prime Minister of Canada briefly (not even half a year) back in the early 1990s, just couldn’t help herself:

That’s just… wow.

As are most people — or those who haven’t been completely overcome by TDS.

Stay classy.

