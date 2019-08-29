It’s looking increasingly as if Hurricane Dorian will hit along the east coast of Florida, possibly on Labor Day, and it has the potential to be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall.

Aug 29 Tropical Update: Hurricane Dorian is forecast to be a major hurricane as it approaches the Florida Peninsula late this weekend into early next week. Visit https://t.co/Vu8XURCgbg for preparedness information #Dorian #FLwx pic.twitter.com/s14P4JnT6H — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 29, 2019

And with that, Kim Campbell, who was Prime Minister of Canada briefly (not even half a year) back in the early 1990s, just couldn’t help herself:

I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago! https://t.co/cA14KQvjpC — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 28, 2019

That’s just… wow.

Funny. I'm rooting for the storm to turn north and die in the middle of the Atlantic 🤔 https://t.co/sjcbqcJMhp — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) August 29, 2019

As are most people — or those who haven’t been completely overcome by TDS.

They say #LeftWingExtremism doesn't exist, especially in Canada…not rooting for hurricane to stay offshore, rooting for destruction of lives just because @realDonaldTrump has property that could get destroyed. #ThesePeopleAreSick #LetMaxSpeak @MaximeBernier @SuzyQtrue — Billy Joyce (@BillyJoyce1976) August 29, 2019

So glad you didn't last long as PM…good grief… — SharonSisterUpstairs #BernierNation #LetMaxSpeak (@mmccdenier) August 29, 2019

Classy. Real classy. Never mind the people that live in the area and employees. — G. Brock 🇺🇸 (@mickeysooner) August 29, 2019

Kim Campbell…disgusting & classless as usual ; https://t.co/QxdtgFmBkk — Dan MacDonald (@DanMacD38871411) August 29, 2019

She hates Trump so much that she wants the people who work at or live near Mar-a-Lago in the way of a Hurricane. Imagine being this filled with progressive bloodlust for Trump that you'd be fine with dead innocents. Former PM. Current Lunatic. https://t.co/AywtLifbvW — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 29, 2019

A former Prime Minister of Canada wishing harm on a population of US residents because, well, you know why. Just when you think it can't get any lower, it then does. https://t.co/ohdjwdKtmg — Brian (@bjm320) August 29, 2019

And whoever else it may kill in its path. Seems reasonable.

Tds is real. Seek help. 😕 — Ryan 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸#maga (@ryanHovetRyan) August 29, 2019

WTF is wrong with you? Hoping a major hurricane hits a heavily populated area just because of #TDS?

Seek help… — 🇺🇸 Deplorable Dave 🇺🇸 (@fladave88) August 29, 2019

This may be one of the sickest tweets of all time, might be time for a Twitter time out……. — Saltine Warrior (@dap260) August 29, 2019

The PM needs to seriously consider whether this individual should continue to serve on the Advisory Board for Supreme Court appointments #cdnpoli https://t.co/rxtnragm3Z — Ryan O'Connor (@rpoconnor) August 29, 2019

Did the staff and residents in the area wrong you in some way? Publicly wishing for people to be put in harms way is twisted. How many deaths and properties destroyed are you hoping for? — Ed Jackson (@Roderickoooo) August 29, 2019

You are one sick person, can see now why Trudeau welcomed you in to his corrupt party. — Mr.D. Stairs ! (@dstairs1) August 29, 2019

Stay classy.