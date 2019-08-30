Last night, NBC News reported on the Philadelphia police seizing a “massive arsenal of weapons” from an allegedly suicidal 72-year-old man’s home.

More:

Police who were responding to a report of a suicidal man Wednesday discovered a cache of weapons which included firearms, grenades and ammunition inside the man’s home.

Yes, “quite the cache.” Thank goodness the man was stopped before he went on a shooting rampage and blew up a bunch of people with his grenades. Perhaps no one is more grateful than firearms expert Stephen Gutowski:

And thank goodness NBC News was around to give this story — and the man — the national attention it so clearly deserves.

Helluva job, NBC News. We’re all a lot better off thanks to you.

Ethical reporting? Well, that leaves NBC News out.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update:

