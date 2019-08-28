Well, we were waiting to find out how Donald Trump would react to the news that Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. Turns out, we didn’t have to wait very long at all:

OK … that’s not bad.

Trending

See, this is how it’s done.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020Democratic presidential primaryDonald TrumpKirsten Gillibrand