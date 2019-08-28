Well, we were waiting to find out how Donald Trump would react to the news that Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. Turns out, we didn’t have to wait very long at all:

A sad day for the Democrats, Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the Presidential Primary. I’m glad they never found out that she was the one I was really afraid of! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

OK … that’s not bad.

Troll level 1000 — LordKrispyKreme (@LordKreme) August 28, 2019

This is actually a pretty funny tweet… and a successful way to be a troll that doesn't come off as completely unhinged. https://t.co/NUqYKrxeqL — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 28, 2019

Lol https://t.co/yQzODukp3b — Neva the #1 American elbow doctor of New Jersey (@pipandbaby) August 28, 2019

Lol! 🤣🤣 — Bill Bowman (@bowman409) August 28, 2019

See, this is how it’s done.

