Is wasn’t that long ago, while she was still polling around 0.0 percent, that Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand reminded us all that she’d never lost an election — but you can’t lose an election if you drop out before they hold it, so we guess her record stands firm. On Wednesday, Gillibrand released a video announcing that she’s dropping out of the 2020 race.

“It’s important to know when it’s not your time.” We all knew eight months ago.

Yeah, whatever.

It sounds like not making the cut for the third round of debates was the death blow.

Her endorsement this week of Lizzo’s performance at the VMAs doesn’t seem to have lifted her out of the 0.0 percent basement.

Will Gillibrand throw her massive support behind one of these former competitors?

