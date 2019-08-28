Is wasn’t that long ago, while she was still polling around 0.0 percent, that Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand reminded us all that she’d never lost an election — but you can’t lose an election if you drop out before they hold it, so we guess her record stands firm. On Wednesday, Gillibrand released a video announcing that she’s dropping out of the 2020 race.

Today, I am ending my campaign for president. I am so proud of this team and all we've accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve. To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let's go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate. pic.twitter.com/xM5NGfgFGT — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 28, 2019

“It’s important to know when it’s not your time.” We all knew eight months ago.

My friend @SenGillibrand is a brave voice on some of the most critical issues facing our country today — from childcare to sexual assault. She is a champion and I know she’s not done fighting for women and families everywhere. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 28, 2019

Yeah, whatever.

News: @SenGillibrand is withdrawing from the presidential race She says she WILL endorse another candidate, hasn't decided who But a female nominee, she told me, would be "inspiring and exciting"https://t.co/z0FtRYbtZE — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) August 28, 2019

BREAKING: Democrat presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand has ended her campaign — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 28, 2019

BREAKING: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race https://t.co/aYIcGo5zvO pic.twitter.com/ykI1oOqdRH — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 28, 2019

It sounds like not making the cut for the third round of debates was the death blow.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of the presidential race after failing to qualify for the next debate https://t.co/RmPXdQeBxn — Vox (@voxdotcom) August 28, 2019

“I think being able to have a voice on a debate stage, when other candidates have that, is really important,” Ms. Gillibrand said. “And without it, I just didn’t see our path.” https://t.co/aQernL9ZkL — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) August 28, 2019

The Daily Wire guys are great:

Gillibrand is out. This is how we will remember her campaign. pic.twitter.com/I388GzX0hU — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 28, 2019

Kirsten Gillibrand just dropped out. But also announced that she is not dropping out, just to ensure that she has taken every possible position on the issue. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 28, 2019

Happy hour just won’t be the same without Kirsten Gillibrand pic.twitter.com/ag69zaZB9f — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 28, 2019

Goodbye, Sen. Gillibrand. You were wildly unpopular and never *actually* had a chance at the Democratic nomination. pic.twitter.com/HAkFNfZrrR — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 28, 2019

Wonder who will get Gillibrand’s coveted 0% support https://t.co/ZiHvhj94AT — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 28, 2019

Her endorsement this week of Lizzo’s performance at the VMAs doesn’t seem to have lifted her out of the 0.0 percent basement.

* * *

Update:

Will Gillibrand throw her massive support behind one of these former competitors?

Thank you, @SenGillibrand, for always fighting for what's right. Every day of this campaign, your leadership brought attention to the issues that matter most—and our party, and our country, are stronger because of it. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 28, 2019

Kirsten, you are my sister and one of the most righteous fighters I know. I'll miss our run-ins on the trail, but women, New Yorkers, and all Americans are lucky to have you resolutely at their sides. @SenGillibrand pic.twitter.com/qpitlqdTqi — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 28, 2019

Congrats @SenGillibrand on a run to be proud of. I met Kirsten several times on the trail and no one worked harder than her out there. Her service is just getting started. 👍🇺🇸 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 28, 2019

Thank you for all your contributions to the democratic party we hope to build and a well-fought campaign, Senator Gillibrand. I hope we can share some whisky soon. — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) August 28, 2019

