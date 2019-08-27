As Twitchy told you, Marisa Brostoff’s WaPo piece linking the pro-life movement to white supremacy concluded with a passage taking “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance’s remarks on declining American birthrates completely out of context in order to smear him as a white supremacist, and, by extension, smear all conservatives and pro-lifers as white supremacists.

The Washington Post has since removed the passage about Vance and appended an editor’s note that conspicuously omitted any sort of apology. And Brostoff is not happy:

Yeah, if those dumb J.D. Vance stans had only just let her get away with an arguably libelous smear … but no. They had to say something and her art had to suffer as a result.

She got caught perpetrating a hit job and instead of owning up to it, she’s standing by her smear.

Marissa’s corncobbing like crazy.

Did she blow it, though? Or was this her goal all along?

It really does seem like this was straight-up malicious.

She’d have to be sorry, first, we suppose.

But don’t go too far, Marissa. You want to make sure your lawyer will be able to reach you should the need arise.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

