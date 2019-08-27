As Twitchy told you, Marisa Brostoff’s WaPo piece linking the pro-life movement to white supremacy concluded with a passage taking “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance’s remarks on declining American birthrates completely out of context in order to smear him as a white supremacist, and, by extension, smear all conservatives and pro-lifers as white supremacists.

The Washington Post has since removed the passage about Vance and appended an editor’s note that conspicuously omitted any sort of apology. And Brostoff is not happy:

welp, the JD Vance stans freaked out the Wash Post bad enough that they pulled a line suggesting he was worried about “declining white birthrates” & confirmed that he was rlly talking about “declining American birthrates,” a very not-white-nationalist thing to be worried about🏆 — Marissa Brostoff (@MarissaBrostoff) August 27, 2019

Yeah, if those dumb J.D. Vance stans had only just let her get away with an arguably libelous smear … but no. They had to say something and her art had to suffer as a result.

So clever how @JDVance1 figured if he was talking about this "nation" and the American Dream that people would understand that (wink, wink, nod, nod) he **really** meant just whites! Good thing @MarissaBrostoff called him on it! https://t.co/q1jnMEOYYc — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 27, 2019

She got caught perpetrating a hit job and instead of owning up to it, she’s standing by her smear.

Marissa’s corncobbing like crazy.

Or maybe you're just a dishonest hack who smears innocent people you disagree with? — insipidwanker (@insipidwanker) August 27, 2019

You blew it and you should have the intellectual honesty to admit that you blew it. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) August 27, 2019

Did she blow it, though? Or was this her goal all along?

Garbage person smears a good person. Other people point out it's a smear and force incompetent editors at WaPo to correct. Garbage person doubles down on the smear. https://t.co/mPNxMygA2h — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 27, 2019

At first I was willing to believe that the JD Vance smear was just sloppiness. But now it looks like it was intentional. Editors should be aware of this writer's tendencies in the future. https://t.co/SP646GSVZt — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 27, 2019

It really does seem like this was straight-up malicious.

“I’m bad at my job and got called out for it and I’m sorry.” Is what you should have said. — Codename Dutchess (@Jimmy_Stick) August 27, 2019

She’d have to be sorry, first, we suppose.

Lol you eff’d up, take the L and move on. — mywangcancook (@xactoknife1) August 27, 2019

But don’t go too far, Marissa. You want to make sure your lawyer will be able to reach you should the need arise.

I'm sure the Post's lawyers love it when a writer dumps evidence of actual malice right on Vance's lawyer's doorstep. https://t.co/Ihx36RQ6Np — Just Karl (@justkarl) August 27, 2019

I hope you get sued into the shadow realm. — Sonic (@MouthOfSonic) August 27, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.