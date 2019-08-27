As Twitchy told you earlier, pro-abort Marissa Brostoff vomited up a historically illiterate garbage piece for the Washington Post trying to tie the American pro-life movement to white supremacy.

i wrote about the white nationalism deep in the heart of the anti-abortion movement https://t.co/MkLKOwsx28 — Marissa Brostoff (@MarissaBrostoff) August 27, 2019

It was bad enough that she willfully ignored the American abortion movement’s shamefully racist origins in order to push her false narrative. But she managed to make it even worse by flinging vile and quite possibly libelous mud at “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance:

Note the complete absence of a shred of evidence for the insinuation about @JDVance1 at the end of this stupid piece. https://t.co/zgEOvPt87c — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) August 27, 2019

Without sufficient evidence to support her narrative, Brostoff resorted to manufacturing it, maligning an innocent man’s character in the process.

"Vance did not spell out exactly who was included in the word “our.” He didn’t need to." – @MarissaBrostoff on @JDVance1 Yeah, real mystery who Vance was referring to… same speech, SAME PARAGRAPH: "…whether a nation is having enough children to replace itself." "a nation" pic.twitter.com/6dB4UhmiXT — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 27, 2019

HERE'S THE ACTUAL EXCERPT https://t.co/F9L4k1oiwH (it should automatically go to 9:15) You can PLAINLY see and hear that he's talking about America in general. This is a @washingtonpost hit job. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) August 27, 2019

If this isn’t journalistic malpractice, we don’t know what is.

I hadn't read that far. Holy crap, mindblowing they would publish that. Absolutely mindblowing. https://t.co/uIzlRKMTFF — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 27, 2019

That takes my breath away, holy moly — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) August 27, 2019

Hard to see this as anything other than willfully malicious https://t.co/9aZxzSZXYE — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) August 27, 2019

This should really be retracted and corrected. It's practically actionable. https://t.co/UeVjUWJUQw — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 27, 2019

Have they met JD's wife? Idiots. He means Americans. The American birthrate is not high enough. https://t.co/xJK3xJ5eui — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 27, 2019

It is. J.D. Vance is married to a person of color, and the father of a mixed-race child. The Washington Post should be ashamed of itself. It won't be, though. https://t.co/d8mRlafNxv — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) August 27, 2019

For those attacking @JDVance1… Did you talk to him? Do you know anything about him? Do you know…. He is married to an Indian? The journalistic malpractice and ignorance is staggering. Our journalist class really is garbage. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 27, 2019

What a crock of crap. He explicitly spelled out who he meant sentences before. Disgusting hit piece. — Dad Ayup (@Dadbyup) August 27, 2019

The Post has published a number of pieces that lump prominent conservatives together with truly vile racists they oppose and that lump them together without the slightest shred of justification. Disgusting. @JDVance1 is a good man. https://t.co/iG9wDHDnlE — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 27, 2019

Marissa Brostoff is a grotesque person and @washingtonpost should be embarrassed by this https://t.co/s3ThVQikkM — PoliMath (@politicalmath) August 27, 2019

This smear of @JDVance1 by @MarissaBrostoff would be outrageous if it weren’t such a crystalline example of WaPo’s lazy habit of running contributions from the shallowest intellectual tidal pools of the online left. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) August 27, 2019

The Washington Post apparently doesn’t see a need to not be lazy. As long as they keep fanning the flames, they’re doing their job as far as they’re concerned.

“‘Our people aren’t having enough children to replace themselves. That should bother us,’ J.D. Vance, author of the best-selling ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ told his audience at the National Conservatism Conference last month.” Um, yikes. https://t.co/VU1A2pWNBI — Greg Greene (@ggreeneva) August 27, 2019

Here's 'Hillbilly Elegy' author J.D. Vance embracing the white supremacist Great Replacement theory, raising alarms over the birth rates of "our people." Meanwhile, Ron Howard is currently directing a film based on Vance's book.https://t.co/N7pNvPqBKp pic.twitter.com/pAkHuQGiBK — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 27, 2019

Works every time.

And part of the problem here is that long before WaPo issues a correction and apology, the shards of glass get everywhere: pic.twitter.com/sycjbUdlgi — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 27, 2019

This is quite common on here, btw. Ignorant ppl who 'cover' this stuff but don't know that it's obviously not true spread this stuff, out of context, and it just becomes a Thing. A whole section of our industry is just basically ppl doing this. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 27, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.