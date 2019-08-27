As Twitchy told you earlier, pro-abort Marissa Brostoff vomited up a historically illiterate garbage piece for the Washington Post trying to tie the American pro-life movement to white supremacy.

It was bad enough that she willfully ignored the American abortion movement’s shamefully racist origins in order to push her false narrative. But she managed to make it even worse by flinging vile and quite possibly libelous mud at “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance:

Without sufficient evidence to support her narrative, Brostoff resorted to manufacturing it, maligning an innocent man’s character in the process.

If this isn’t journalistic malpractice, we don’t know what is.

The Washington Post apparently doesn’t see a need to not be lazy. As long as they keep fanning the flames, they’re doing their job as far as they’re concerned.

Works every time.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

