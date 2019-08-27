As Twitchy told you, New York Times columnist Bret Stephens has quit Twitter … but not before trying to get a George Washington University professor fired for comparing him to a bedbug.

Stephens later claimed that he wasn’t ackshually trying to get the professor into any trouble. Which was a load of you-know-what, of course. For what it’s worth, GWU provost Forrest Maltzman appears willing to play ball with Stephens … sort of:

Wow.

It really is. What Bret deserves is a photo of Maltzman giving him the middle finger. But this will do for now.

