As Twitchy told you, New York Times columnist Bret Stephens has quit Twitter … but not before trying to get a George Washington University professor fired for comparing him to a bedbug.
This afternoon, I tweeted a brief joke about a well-known NYT op-Ed columnist.
It got 9 likes and 0 retweets. I did not @ him. He does not follow me.
He just emailed me, cc’ing my university provost. He is deeply offended that I called him a metaphorical bedbug.
Alright fine… here is the email: pic.twitter.com/A4E5I6CoB6
Stephens later claimed that he wasn’t ackshually trying to get the professor into any trouble. Which was a load of you-know-what, of course. For what it’s worth, GWU provost Forrest Maltzman appears willing to play ball with Stephens … sort of:
Wow.
Is this the academic equivalent of, "Sir, this is a Wendy's"?
Boom 💥
Just. Keeps. Getting. Better! pic.twitter.com/y5liBDNw0J
GW ~ perfect response. pic.twitter.com/Xgbjp2fsjF
This is better than Bret deserves.
It really is. What Bret deserves is a photo of Maltzman giving him the middle finger. But this will do for now.
This is a really bold move for a university. They tend not to court this sort of controversy. https://t.co/vW4VUpVDEP
If it's bold for a university to reaffirm its commitment to academic freedom, we are messed up. https://t.co/Wv3bB2GwhS
