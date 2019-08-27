In case you missed it, the Washington Post reported earlier that AG Bill Barr has booked a lavish holiday party at Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel:

More:

Attorney General William P. Barr is planning a holiday treat for his boss.

Last month, Barr booked President Trump’s D.C. hotel for a 200-person holiday party in December that is likely to deliver Trump’s business more than $30,000 in revenue.

Barr signed a contract, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post, for a “Family Holiday Party” in the hotel’s Presidential Ballroom Dec. 8. The party will feature a buffet and a four-hour open bar for about 200 people.

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for people to get pretty upset:

Wow. It sure sounds like a cut-and-dry case of Trump administration corruption. But is it? As Brit Hume points out, a lot of the people who are up in arms over this seem to have overlooked a pretty significant detail:

Indeed:

Barr is paying for the event himself and chose the venue only after other hotels, including the Willard and the Mayflower, were booked, according to a Justice Department official. The official said the purpose of Barr’s party wasn’t to curry favor with the president.

That changes things a bit, doesn’t it?

The optics of this still aren’t the greatest, but would it kill people to get the full story before flying off the handle?

