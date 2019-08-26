Joe Walsh is totally running for president because he has integrity and not because he’s desperately seeking attention. We know this because he was interviewed today by two networks at the same time:

Joe Walsh is being interviewed on both CNN and MSNBC at the same time. pic.twitter.com/xhwFzs7WqY — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 26, 2019

Welp.

CNN put Richard Spencer on. Might as well put Walsh on, too. https://t.co/RmkmrzKNb6 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 26, 2019

Oh, hey … speaking of Richard Spencer:

Joe Walsh on MSNBC: "I wouldn’t call myself a racist, but I’ve said racist things on Twitter.” — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 26, 2019

And Joe Walsh not a conservative, but he’s played one in real life.

Oh alrighty then I guess — Brandon ⚓ (@BrandyBeansH) August 26, 2019

lolololol this is going about as well as expected https://t.co/DEX8Eo1haO — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 26, 2019

Follow up questions: 1. Are you saying you just pretended to be a racist to whip up support from racist voters? 2. Is this common practice among Republicans? 3. Do you think this is what Trump is doing? 4. What does that say about your/Trump's view of the GOP electorate? https://t.co/YE2F672sGc — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) August 26, 2019

What a platform to build from. — Mr Barkley (@Barkley_uk) August 26, 2019

I wouldn’t call myself a Muslim, but I’ve said Muslim things on Twitter. https://t.co/RrJ7Rzcecs — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 26, 2019

I wouldn’t call myself Dr. Frasier Crane, but I’ve said some Dr. Frasier Crane things on Twitter. https://t.co/O89OrwZvRk — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) August 26, 2019

Joe Walsh: “I’m not racist but my Twitter TL is”. https://t.co/R3GudTvdmQ — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 26, 2019

Anyone want to tell him? — Ray Doherty (@rayd1475) August 26, 2019

Joe. Joe. Just own it.

Announcer: He is a racist — Christopher Wilson (@ChrisCtkwilson) August 26, 2019

***

Update:

Joe Walsh is really sorry if you misinterpreted his racist tweets as racist. He was just trying to engage in a conversation and push the envelope!

I asked Joe Walsh to explain his comment that "I wouldn’t call myself a racist, but I’ve said racist things on Twitter.” Here's what he said: pic.twitter.com/8JH4svK3Fe — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 26, 2019

What a doofus.

Great, now he's Avenue Q, the musical. Give me a break. https://t.co/XZkA0sbCK9 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 26, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

Update:

More:

GOP presidential candidate Joe Walsh says he regrets calling President Obama a Muslim. “I engaged in this hateful personal rhetoric, so caught up in our political battles, and I believe some of the demonizing that I and others did, I think it led to Trump,” Walsh says. pic.twitter.com/aKJ78qAao8 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) August 26, 2019

Oh, it definitely helped lead to Trump. But Joe makes it sound like he just got caught up in the moment and wasn’t out there on the front lines with his musket trying to pour gasoline on the fire.

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Remember trump is the real issue https://t.co/FDZKlp00gU — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 26, 2019