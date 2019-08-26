Joe Walsh is totally running for president because he has integrity and not because he’s desperately seeking attention. We know this because he was interviewed today by two networks at the same time:

Welp.

Oh, hey … speaking of Richard Spencer:

And Joe Walsh not a conservative, but he’s played one in real life.

Joe. Joe. Just own it.

Joe Walsh is really sorry if you misinterpreted his racist tweets as racist. He was just trying to engage in a conversation and push the envelope!

What a doofus.

Oh, it definitely helped lead to Trump. But Joe makes it sound like he just got caught up in the moment and wasn’t out there on the front lines with his musket trying to pour gasoline on the fire.

