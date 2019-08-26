We talk a lot about media narratives around here. A lot of people do. And frankly, CNN’s Jim Sciutto thinks it’s time to drop the term:

Let’s please ban the word “narrative” from our discussion of the news and this president. There is only one version of the facts and the truth. Full stop. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 26, 2019

FULL STOP.

Of course. Your version. — Dovid Leib Lepkivker (@Dovid_Leib) August 26, 2019

Since he was polite enough to say “please,” we’ll return the favor and politely say “no thank you.”

Look to your own Network @CNN — Bill Wong (@ten24get) August 26, 2019

Hahahah imagine thinking CNN should have the authority to determine something like this. https://t.co/krsk2f1J5t — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 26, 2019

Maybe Real Journalists like Jim Sciutto should stop pushing narratives, then.

Sure, but it would be foolish to imagine that news is about “the truth full stop.” There is always narrative construction going on — nodanews (@NodanewsContact) August 26, 2019

The why does cnn do it daily? Clean up your own house first Jim — noula (@noula20828087) August 26, 2019

Maybe just leave your narrative out of "reporting". — Bill (@WLFManBill) August 26, 2019

@cnn can hardly be trusted to tell facts without spin. You cry wolf too many times, it won’t matter if you are right, people are not listening. — Purveyor Of Logic (@commanderdata85) August 26, 2019