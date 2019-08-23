As Twitchy told you, many on the Left are rejoicing in the death of libertarian billionaire philanthropist David Koch. For what it’s worth, Alyssa Milano has not joined in:

Celebrating a man’s death while fighting to abolish the death penalty is a bad look for democrats/humans. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 23, 2019

This rings a little hollow from someone who regularly celebrates the murder of unborn babies, but any call for some semblance of civility is rather refreshing. No wonder so many of Milano’s ideological allies have a bone to pick with it:

Delete this one — disgraced neurosurgeon🔪 (@somacore) August 23, 2019

Wow her finger wagging to the left is getting old. It's always over stupid shit too. — Michael R (@cl4rkk3nt) August 23, 2019

You know what Alyssa? We're all doing the damned best we can to get through this awful period in history. What I'd really love is for everyone to stop telling mem how to feel and react to something. I adore you and I respect you but you aren't perfect either. — Born Resister (@BornResister) August 23, 2019

I'll be honest I don't see the connection. Taking some pleasure at the natural passing of a truly horrible person isn't really the same as objecting to the state killing someone for a crime. In a world this bad, can we really afford to worry about our "look" anymore? — Stephen LeGresley (@S_LeGresley) August 23, 2019

Sorry, i must have missed the part where someone was put to death… — julian e (@black_rhino) August 23, 2019

It’s natural causes. Fair game. — Bob Roberts (@pasta_creator) August 23, 2019

No, it's not. The state did not kill him. No one assassinated him. He died of natural causes. People are allowed to be grateful he won't cause more harm. He was not a good person. — Melissa Lindberg (@mjlindbergphd) August 23, 2019

To be sincerely relieved by the natural death of a person who caused great harm and suffering to others is not only NOT the same as advocating for the man-induced death of another, but it is totally natural, rational and just. — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) August 23, 2019

Stop being so sanctimonious. I celebrate when white supremacists die. His actions may not have impacted you, but they negatively impacted millions of us. — Debbie Educates (@DMEducates) August 23, 2019

Death doesn't automatically earn u respect. Do u know what this horrible man did? He used his fortune funding climate change deniers in the yrs when science was clear & there was still time to act. This jerk died leaving us fires from the Amazon to the Arctic by his actions! — Heather Jenkins (@hjenkins88) August 23, 2019

You mean being relieved by the death of a shitty, globally toxic human while also pushing to end the death penalty due to the innocent lives taken at the hand of the federal government? Apples and oranges. Come on. — Kyah (@KyahJade) August 23, 2019

We're not celebrating his death. We're denigrating his life. Which it was worthy of. I'm sure we'll all feel the pain of remorse while we shamble along in teeming climate refugee hordes, scavenging the wasteland for food. We'll wish we'd been nicer to him then. — Great Deceiver (@GreatDece1ver) August 23, 2019

It's literally good that one of the koch brothers is dead and we should all be hoping for a quick reunion in hell — Eric (@HooksElCajon) August 23, 2019

I agree with you on most things but David Koch was evil itself. The world is better without him, and would have been much better if he hadn't lived. — PMay (@rauzersg1) August 23, 2019

I don’t want to abolish the death penalty and I’m happy he’s dead. — Alfred rico (@Alfredrico1) August 23, 2019

Dude's actions, esp. re: climate change, will result in the deaths of species and many human beings…as far as I'm concerned he can…..https://t.co/xv1UDKuhYE — Charles Eichholz (@CharlesEichholz) August 23, 2019

Hey we didnt kill him…so we can feel the way we want he was evil soo he deserves all the hate. — SUPER ATHEIST (@joshuajose4980) August 23, 2019

Can you ever just STFU and not spew your privilege all over Twitter? — Progressives don't let their friends vote Democrat (@BookCd) August 23, 2019

One of the biggest advocates who put millions of dollars toward climate deniers has now died of natural causes. David Koch will never have to suffer on 🌏—the dire effects of global warming. This is why I hope that there’s is a hell 🔥—so this POS can suffer what he has sowed! — Jules Johnson (@ForceOfGaia) August 23, 2019

He was one of the biggest threats to humanity. Good riddance! — Zardoz (@mr3film) August 23, 2019

Not all Dems are against the death penalty. Also, I see nothing wrong with being happy that a bad person is no longer among us. Chill. — With All Due Respect (@XxTheMayQueenxX) August 23, 2019

I will not celebrate a man's death. However, I will celebrate the earth being able to breathe a tiny bit better today — Dawn Van Lieu 🏳️‍🌈 🎉 (@dawnvanlieu) August 23, 2019

A natural death is ok to celebrate — Drew (@drewawerd1) August 23, 2019

He died naturally. Big difference. So F him. — Jason R Nazzaro (@JasonNazzaro) August 23, 2019

I always celebrate the demise of evil. I'm ambivalent on the death penalty because of that. And the Kochs are evil. — i’m gonna go read now 🌈 (@crazy_catdude) August 23, 2019

Until people like that are held accountable for the things that they do, their death will be the only relief that people can get. It’s horrible, but true. — beccabalicious (@beccabalicious) August 23, 2019

The Devil's Death is worth cheering for. Evil has no right to live, especially at OUR expense. — OutlawStar (@OutlawStar16) August 23, 2019

Charming.