Ruth Bader Ginsburg reportedly underwent treatment this summer for a malignant tumor on her pancreas:
#BREAKING: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent three weeks of radiation treatment this summer after a cancerous tumor was discovered on her pancreas. https://t.co/8uDwhLFgdx
— NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) August 23, 2019
That certainly sounds ominous … though there may be some good news:
NEW: Justice Ginsburg has completed a 3 week course of radiation therapy to treat a tumor on her pancreas. “The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.” pic.twitter.com/vGo8hyNRJZ
— Kimberly Robinson (@KimberlyRobinsn) August 23, 2019
Let’s hope she really is cancer-free.
God bless her! 🙏🏼
— G (@coffeemama91) August 23, 2019
Did we know RBG was ill? I don’t think I did. #PrayersUp
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) August 23, 2019
Oh no!! Wish her the best! She's in my prayers.
— Amerigo Chattin (@AmerigoChattin) August 23, 2019
Wishes for a swift and uneventful recovery Madam Justice!
— Mona L. Swearingen (@MonaLS) August 23, 2019
If anyone can beat this, it’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Absolutely remarkable woman. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/9fpSgy7vxq
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 23, 2019
This woman is tough as nails!
— Dorit Murciano (@doritnyc) August 23, 2019
I’m convinced there’s no one tougher in this world than RBG.
— Rick 🐎 Stable-ist Genius 🎓 Lutz (@rickathy227) August 23, 2019
Oh man. This is a super aggressive cancer. But she’s a real fighter. Prayers up 🙏 https://t.co/V9vp961XN2
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 23, 2019
God bless this woman. I disagree with her politics but man she has the strength and will that everyone should admire.
— Big Paulie (@BIGpaulie913) August 23, 2019