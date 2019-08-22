Listen, haters. PETA is about a lot more than grilling fake dogs and arguably anti-Semitic billboards. They’re also quite adept at combining art and messaging into one nightmarish, counterproductive mess:

Seem wrong? If you wouldn’t breastfeed from a cow, then you shouldn’t drink their milk out of a carton either 😳😷 #WorldPlantMilkDay [Art by Melinda Hegedus, @memememelinda on Instagram] pic.twitter.com/DmAG0wKPRj — PETA (@peta) August 22, 2019

What about from a jug, PETA?

See this would be really smart if it weren't for the fact that I absolutely would breastfeed from a cow — Fammioli (@GregorysMemes) August 22, 2019

If this is supposed to deter me from drinking milk, then you've woefully miscalculated. — ❌ Working Class Scum ❌ (@smithesuperstar) August 22, 2019

I wouldn't graze on grass, either. This is stupid. https://t.co/zxYJDcepNK — RBe (@RBPundit) August 22, 2019

All y’all had to do was not be weird. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) August 22, 2019

I knew you people were closeted furries. — Charles Bellows (@charles_bellows) August 22, 2019

GP If cows looked like that, there would be approximately zero incels. https://t.co/nEaiBwj3Wy — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 22, 2019

I'm gonna share this meme with my friends over dinner at the steakhouse tonight. — Mattphilbin (@Mattphilbin) August 22, 2019

Mission accomplished, PETA.