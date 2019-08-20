Look. We get that PETA’s politics are decidedly left-wing and all, but would it be too much to ask for them to rein it in a little?

More from The Hill:

The ad follows Trump’s recent attacks on Baltimore as “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” as well as reports that Kushner Companies owns numerous properties in the area known for code violations, including rat infestations.

“Smart, social, resourceful rats who are just trying to eke out an existence suffer when entitled landlords neglect humane rodent-control measures,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a press release announcing the billboard on Monday. “PETA encourages building managers to evict unwanted tiny tenants using only effective, nonlethal methods.”

Don’t ever let anybody tell you that PETA doesn’t keep it classy.

Seriously, did no one at PETA consider the imagery? It shouldn’t take a genius to spot the potential implications of that billboard.

Don’t be silly. Farrakhan prefers to think of Jews as termites.

