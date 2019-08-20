Look. We get that PETA’s politics are decidedly left-wing and all, but would it be too much to ask for them to rein it in a little?

Billboard in Baltimore sponsored by PETA calls Jared Kushner a "rich pest" https://t.co/VTyKPOokLD — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 20, 2019

PETA billboard in Baltimore blasts Kushner as a "rich pest" https://t.co/OIdU1IIUPt pic.twitter.com/HeN6KXnzMm — The Hill (@thehill) August 20, 2019

More from The Hill:

The ad follows Trump’s recent attacks on Baltimore as “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” as well as reports that Kushner Companies owns numerous properties in the area known for code violations, including rat infestations. “Smart, social, resourceful rats who are just trying to eke out an existence suffer when entitled landlords neglect humane rodent-control measures,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a press release announcing the billboard on Monday. “PETA encourages building managers to evict unwanted tiny tenants using only effective, nonlethal methods.”

Don’t ever let anybody tell you that PETA doesn’t keep it classy.

People are aware of the heavy anti-Semitic undertones here right? Referencing when fascists would call Jews rats? — Supreme Skeeter (@arsonist2020) August 20, 2019

Seriously, did no one at PETA consider the imagery? It shouldn’t take a genius to spot the potential implications of that billboard.

So a Jewish guy is a rodent? — Sam (@samg399) August 20, 2019

Peta compares jewish man to rodent — Cameron Price (@Cameron93Price) August 20, 2019

Comparing a rich Jewish dude to vermin is, umm, prolly not ok. Even if you hate him. — SwampFox (@RSBodaway) August 20, 2019

Comparing Jews to vermin is cool as long as youre on the other side. — JRP (@JRPSD) August 20, 2019

@peta looking like an anti-Semite hate group. You know who else put Jews and rats on the same PSA’s? #PETANazi pic.twitter.com/e0kVwi7wdE — ConservativeChicago (@Con_Chi1) August 20, 2019

JFC – Who’s running PETA these days, Joseph Goebbels? — JFH (@JeromehartlF) August 20, 2019

Is the Farrakhan Design Firm doing their creative now? — Saban•Byrne 2020 (@Cogita_ante_sal) August 20, 2019

Don’t be silly. Farrakhan prefers to think of Jews as termites.