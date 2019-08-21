Beto O’Rourke is a staunch advocate of open borders, and apparently this is further proof that his cause is a righteous one:

That’s fine, but immigrants do lots of other things, too.

It's almost like woke white Dems only care about immigrants when they're in the kitchen or the voting booth. — Emily Elephant (@ee_elephant) August 21, 2019

And which immigrants is Beto advocating for, exactly? He doesn’t really make that clear.

Are you so sure? — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 21, 2019

Point being that they never make the distinction. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) August 21, 2019

And, regardless of where one stands on immigration, there is a very clear distinction between legal and illegal immigrants.

The constant conflation of illegal aliens and immigrants is a slap in the face to those who have immigrated here legally. Also, Beto is a loser (literally and figuratively). https://t.co/1pM1lKxLdK — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) August 21, 2019