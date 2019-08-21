Beto O’Rourke is a staunch advocate of open borders, and apparently this is further proof that his cause is a righteous one:
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 21, 2019
That’s fine, but immigrants do lots of other things, too.
It's almost like woke white Dems only care about immigrants when they're in the kitchen or the voting booth.
— Emily Elephant (@ee_elephant) August 21, 2019
And which immigrants is Beto advocating for, exactly? He doesn’t really make that clear.
*Legal* immigrants.
— Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) August 21, 2019
Are you so sure?
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 21, 2019
Point being that they never make the distinction.
— Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) August 21, 2019
And, regardless of where one stands on immigration, there is a very clear distinction between legal and illegal immigrants.
The constant conflation of illegal aliens and immigrants is a slap in the face to those who have immigrated here legally.
Also, Beto is a loser (literally and figuratively). https://t.co/1pM1lKxLdK
— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) August 21, 2019
You’ve hit your pandering quota for the quarter.
— Rick_Gains (@Rick_Gains) August 21, 2019