Beto O’Rourke is a staunch advocate of open borders, and apparently this is further proof that his cause is a righteous one:

That’s fine, but immigrants do lots of other things, too.

Trending

And which immigrants is Beto advocating for, exactly? He doesn’t really make that clear.

And, regardless of where one stands on immigration, there is a very clear distinction between legal and illegal immigrants.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'Rourkeillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationimmigrantslegal immigrantslegal immigration