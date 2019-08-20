The Bulwark hates Donald Trump and anyone associated with Donald Trump. Fine. That’s their prerogative. But if their case against Team Trump is so airtight, why do they feel compelled to conjure up evidence?

Bulwark senior editor Jim Swift was apparently looking for a reason to kick Mike Pence around today. Here’s what he came up with:

This is “pretty much the same thing” as what Barack Obama said, according to Jim:

We’re going to keep fighting for American jobs and American opportunities and American manufacturing, not just for this great industrial heartland, but for all the hardworking men and women of this country. And I want to promise all of you that it’s those men and women that are never far from our minds. I mean, I’m talking about the people who make things and grow things; who spend their days building more than a Facebook page; who read the local paper, not the New York Times; who wear uniforms at home and abroad. (Applause.) I’m talking about people that put faith, and family, and freedom first. They love this country and they know what a blessing it is to be a citizen of the United States of America.

And the “you didn’t build that” part is where, exactly?

I don't see the comparison and apparently neither can any of the other comments here. Works for good clickbait I suppose! — Jr (@JrVarTeam) August 20, 2019

Jim’s logical leap looks a lot more like a faceplant.

This is . . . thin. — Farawayfrom72 (@Farawayfrom722) August 20, 2019

“Pretty much” really doing a lot of work there — Brad (@EastAug) August 20, 2019

“Pretty much” doesn’t bridge that gap, Sparky. — @PresidentShemp (@presidentshemp) August 20, 2019

Reading comprehension isn't your strong suit, huh? — Eva 🇺🇸 (@EvaMerica1776) August 20, 2019

Did you link to the wrong article? There are some legitimate critiques of Pence here (Ex: I reject his suggestion that there isn't as much value in white collar as blue collar jobs), but nowhere in here does he say anywhere near the same thing as "you didn't build that". https://t.co/maRMBjFAZa — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 20, 2019

Ummm, you quote him saying, well, not what your tweet says. Maybe I could blame an editor for a story title, but the intro tweet makes you more the phony. And here is why you frustrate me most, I am Nevertrump and ridiculous arguments like these make him more sympathetic. — soonerhokie (@soonerhokie) August 20, 2019

Not only does this piece not quote Pence saying "pretty much the same thing," it does not even attempt to argue that he did. To contend otherwise is to wholly miss the point of why Obama's riff was controversial https://t.co/mZogmtwxAq https://t.co/Sbhg43FuvA — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 20, 2019

You totally misunderstood what Obama said and the objections to it, or you chose the wrong comparison to make in tweeting out your article. — Jeremy Senderowicz (@jsende) August 20, 2019

Wow. This is about a major logical reasoning fail as I've seen. — Amerigo Chattin (@AmerigoChattin) August 20, 2019