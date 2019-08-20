The Bulwark hates Donald Trump and anyone associated with Donald Trump. Fine. That’s their prerogative. But if their case against Team Trump is so airtight, why do they feel compelled to conjure up evidence?

Bulwark senior editor Jim Swift was apparently looking for a reason to kick Mike Pence around today. Here’s what he came up with:

This is “pretty much the same thing” as what Barack Obama said, according to Jim:

We’re going to keep fighting for American jobs and American opportunities and American manufacturing, not just for this great industrial heartland, but for all the hardworking men and women of this country.

And I want to promise all of you that it’s those men and women that are never far from our minds. I mean, I’m talking about the people who make things and grow things; who spend their days building more than a Facebook page; who read the local paper, not the New York Times; who wear uniforms at home and abroad.  (Applause.) I’m talking about people that put faith, and family, and freedom first.  They love this country and they know what a blessing it is to be a citizen of the United States of America.

And the “you didn’t build that” part is where, exactly?

Jim’s logical leap looks a lot more like a faceplant.

