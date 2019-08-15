Earlier this week, True Conservative™ Tom Nichols said he’d vote for Elizabeth Warren — or any other Democratic candidate he’s deemed “not emotionally disturbed” or “in bed with a foreign power.” Their actual policies just aren’t that important to him, you know?

Well, lucky for us, he decided to expound on his thoughts in a USA Today column:

Once more, for the people in the back who didn’t hear him every other time he pulled this tiresome crap:

The Democratic candidate will promise to nominate people into Cabinet posts who will make me tear my hair out. But at least I will be confident that they are in charge of their own inner circle, instead of surrounded by unprincipled cronies who keep their own boss in the dark while taking a hatchet to the Constitution. Is there anyone that Warren or former Vice President Joe Biden could bring to, say, the Justice Department, whom I would fear more than an odious and sinister courtier like William Barr?

I never thought I could miss Eric Holder, yet here we are.

It is a sign of how low we have fallen as a nation that “rational” and “not compromised by an enemy” are now my only two requirements for the office of the president of the United States. Perhaps years of peace and prosperity have made us forget the terrifying responsibilities that attend the presidency, including the stewardship of enough nuclear weapons to blow the Northern Hemisphere to smithereens.

As long as the Democrats can provide someone who can pass these simple tests, their nominee has my vote.

At least he’s got standards.

Maybe @AG_Conservative can explain Nichols’ thought process a little:

That’s Tom Nichols in a nutshell, yeah!

And everything to do with Tom Nichols being a shameless fraud.

