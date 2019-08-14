As Twitchy told you yesterday, Max Boot decided that the best way to respond to being rightfully called out at National Review for his dishonest hackery was not to own up to his dishonest hackery, but rather to double down on it:

I grew up reading @NRO. Its founder, William F. Buckley Jr., was a childhood hero. So it was a shock on Monday afternoon to see myself attacked in National Review as, essentially, a traitor to the white race. My @PostOpinions column: https://t.co/Nylc6u9cga — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) August 13, 2019

Evan McMullin, who represented himself as a true conservative alternative to Donald Trump, did what he could to amplify Boot’s ridiculousness today:

.@MaxBoot: "With its long-standing opposition to immigration…National Review has found common ground with the far right. Like many conservative media outlets, it has flirted with the “great replacement” theory espoused by the El Paso gunman." https://t.co/tmnJnPv8Oz — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) August 14, 2019

It’s not surprising that Evan McMullin is firmly on Team Max Boot. But it is a little shocking that he thought he could get away with it:

The National Review office was literally the first stop of your 2016 “campaign.” I was there. https://t.co/USYkFUF8pS — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) August 14, 2019

If Boot’s baloney about National Review’s “long-standing opposition to immigration” were true — and it cannot be overemphasized that it’s not true — then why did McMullin feel comfortable hanging out at such a supposed haven for white nationalists?

Maybe because he knows that Boot’s completely full of crap, but he’s sold his soul to the Resistance and isn’t looking back.

In attempting to shame National Review, Evan McMullin shames himself.

National Review, which published an anti-Trump issue and employs David French, is now Trumpist? Seek help.

