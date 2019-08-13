As Twitchy told you earlier, Joanna Schroeder, a blue-checked “writer, editor & media critic with a special focus on gender in the media,” explained how America’s white teenage boys are being turned into white supremacists and offered up some tips on how to prevent it.

Do you have white teenage sons? Listen up. I've been watching my boys' online behavior & noticed that social media and vloggers are actively laying groundwork in white teens to turn them into alt-right/white supremacists. Here's how: — joanna schroeder (@iproposethis) August 13, 2019

Her thread reads like parody, so it’s only natural that someone parody it. And who better to do so than Her Royal Wokeness herself, Titania McGrath?

THREAD! 👇👇👇 Do you have white teenage sons? Listen up. I’ve been monitoring the online behaviour of my personal trainer’s teenage boy (all totally legit – I found his password on his hard drive) & noticed something really scary… 1/16 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) August 13, 2019

Social media and vloggers are actively laying groundwork in white teens to turn them into alt-right/white supremacists. Here’s how… 2/16 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) August 13, 2019

There is a co-ordinated network of white supremacist commentators who create vlogs/podcasts and who regularly meet in secret to discuss how they can take over the minds of young males. Usually in the woods. Probably when there’s a full moon so they can look even whiter. 3/16 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) August 13, 2019

They decide to make jokes about race/sex/sexuality which is exactly the same thing as being racist/sexist/homophobic because jokes are literal statements of the truth and anyone who says otherwise is a Nazi. 4/16 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) August 13, 2019

Even though most white supremacists freely admit that they’re white supremacists, these ones believe that the best way to recruit for their white supremacist cause is through memes, vlogs and problematic emojis. 5/16 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) August 13, 2019

The white teenage boys don’t understand that they’re consuming pure evil and repeat/share. I know this because, like I say, I’ve been monitoring a white boy’s internet habits so that I can make an informed judgement about all white boys. This is all the research I require. 6/16 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) August 13, 2019

Then they’re called out for these jokes/phrases/memes by mothers, female teachers, girls at school and online. The boys then feel shame & embarrassment & begin to project their hatred on to all women. They decide to become incels. 7/16 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) August 13, 2019

Then the boys seek out those who claim “you can’t say anything anymore”. When they realise that there’s no one out there who is actually saying that, they begin to see that “you can’t say anything anymore” is the *underlying* message of these “alternative influencers”. 8/16 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) August 13, 2019

(These dangerous influencers never actually say “you can’t say anything anymore” because if they did we’d all just dismiss them as being one of the “you can’t say anything anymore” brigade, so the fact they don’t say it proves that this is what they really think.) 9/16 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) August 13, 2019

The boys start using problematic terms like “triggered”, “snowflakes” & “facts”, all of which are intended to demean the lived experience of those who face oppression. They are being set up – they’re placed like badgers in a vice to be smashed up with a study mallet. 10/16 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) August 13, 2019

And NOBODY seems to notice this happening, except for activists like me who have decided that it is happening. 11/16 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) August 13, 2019

MOTHERS! You need to watch your son’s internet activity closely. Look through his Instagram with him. Browse the internet with him. Most teenage boys are perfectly happy to have their mothers sitting next to them while they’re looking at their favourite websites. 12/16 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) August 13, 2019

Explain to him that PTSD has nothing to do with the kind of psychological trauma associated with war and violence, but is more commonly linked to memes and mean words on Twitter. Use my badger analogy if you like. It’s really good. 13/16 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) August 13, 2019

Tell him you are always there, standing behind him day and night, not judging, but watching, always watching, to investigate his likes and dislikes and the things he says to his friends. No judgement. Just harmless observation of his every thought, word and deed. 14/16 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) August 13, 2019

You can also watch comedy shows with him and agree when it is appropriate to laugh. Explain to him that laughter is not an involuntary response, but an action that should only take place once a joke has been assessed for any potentially triggering qualities. 15/16 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) August 13, 2019

Show him that progressive comedy isn’t about “laughter” or “humour”, but is about deconstructing oppressive systems. Engage. Challenge. Do not shame. (Unless he deserves it.) Above all… BEWARE. 16/16 (fin) — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) August 13, 2019

Be sure to share this with all the mothers of white boys out there. They need to know what they’re up against.

That was true wokeness of the highest caliber. I sit with my champagne socialist friends and raise a glass of Andre to the occasion. — Vinyl Meister (@VinylMeister64) August 13, 2019

Cheers!