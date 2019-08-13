Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley is usually regarded as the least of the Squad’s four evils. But she’s no slouch when it comes to being a pretty terrible person. Here’s what she told “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah about how to tackle the issue of gun violence:

A week after an angry Left-wing mob showed up outside of Mitch McConnell's home, spewing death threats like, "stab the mother f*cker," @AyannaPressley calls @senatemajldr "the common enemy" pic.twitter.com/jIih560zjK — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 13, 2019

Literally one week ago, angry thugs literally showed up at Mitch McConnell’s home in Kentucky literally yelling death threats. And here’s Ayanna Pressley calling him “the common enemy” on national television.

