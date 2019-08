Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley is usually regarded as the least of the Squad’s four evils. But she’s no slouch when it comes to being a pretty terrible person. Here’s what she told “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah about how to tackle the issue of gun violence:

A week after an angry Left-wing mob showed up outside of Mitch McConnell's home, spewing death threats like, "stab the mother f*cker," @AyannaPressley calls @senatemajldr "the common enemy" pic.twitter.com/jIih560zjK — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 13, 2019

Literally one week ago, angry thugs literally showed up at Mitch McConnell’s home in Kentucky literally¬†yelling death threats. And here’s Ayanna Pressley calling him “the common enemy” on national television.

