We’d like to have some sympathy for Chris Cuomo after he went off on a troll who physically confronted him and called him “Fredo,” but dammit if he doesn’t make it really difficult. Take that ridiculousness about “Fredo” being akin to the N-word. They’re not even remotely the same thing. But if they were, what would this say about Chris Cuomo himself?

Chris Cuomo once referred to himself as 'Fredo' in radio interview https://t.co/YHv8xlpWv1 pic.twitter.com/YEHh7Q6mPV — New York Post (@nypost) August 13, 2019

NEW: Chris Cuomo once referred to himself as ‘Fredo’ in radio interviewhttps://t.co/6xoJmTyO4n — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 13, 2019

More from the New York Post:

[Radio show host Curtis Sliwa said] “There is a group of people – politicos – who always hint they might run, but not necessarily plunge all the way, and they are members of la Cuomo.” “Who am I then, Fredo?” Cuomo asked in response. “Yes, exactly,” Sliwa said. “So you better be careful that your brother Andrew doesn’t kiss you on both cheeks and then all of a sudden they take you out on the middle of the lake and where’s Chris?” “He kisses me plenty because he’s a great big brother,” Cuomo said.

What? No stream of expletives? No threats to throw Sliwa down the stairs? Geez, Chris Cuomo. It’s like we don’t even know you anymore.

Well this is awkward… pic.twitter.com/bqm6PUXhN3 — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) August 13, 2019

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA *gasp* HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Jarvis Good (@jarvis_best) August 13, 2019

He’s smart, not dumb like everybody says. https://t.co/RI8oueQ6AA — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) August 13, 2019

“I broke my own heart!” — BongBong (@BongBong) August 13, 2019

Heh.

Well, according to the New York Post, CNN hasn’t weighed in on this little blast from the past yet. We’re anxious to hear what they’ve got to say!