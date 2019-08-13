Donald Trump had a great opportunity to take a stand against oppression today.

The people of Hong Kong are looking to the United States to stand with them in their fight for freedom! Where is @realDonaldTrump???? https://t.co/ms5rbwJJFo — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 13, 2019

Obama remained silent during the 2009 Iranian protests, and it was a moral abdication of the highest order. Trump must not remain silent on Hong Kong. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2019

Oh, he didn’t remain silent. Which is actually kind of a shame in this case:

"The Hong Kong thing is a very tough situation. I hope it works out. I hope it works out for liberty. I hope it works out for China…" @realDonaldTrump at airport talking to reporters — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 13, 2019

President Trump: "The Hong Kong thing is a very tough situation, very tough. We'll what see what happens. But I'm sure it'll work out. I hope it works out for everybody, including China, by the way." pic.twitter.com/QJrFWiUOLu — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 13, 2019

Ugh.

This is going to haunt President Trump for years to come! Millions of people are fighting for freedom and this is what he says about their oppressors? This?????????????????????????? https://t.co/I9qeMwYNHg — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 13, 2019

“Including China.” Yeah, we really hope this works out for them. Of course, in order for it to work out for China, it has to work out very, very badly for the Hong Kong protesters.

Does he know what’s going on over there? Can Diamond or Silk tweet something about it so he knows? https://t.co/8l3ie8EjS5 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 13, 2019

It seriously should not be this difficult.

ROFL Trump “Very fine people on both sides”’d the Hong Kong protests. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 13, 2019

To be fair, we shouldn’t’ve expected any different:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

Update:

And then there’s this:

Many are blaming me, and the United States, for the problems going on in Hong Kong. I can’t imagine why? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Sigh.

Please log off already, there absolutely has to be something else to do — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 13, 2019

Can’t stop, won’t stop:

Our Intelligence has informed us that the Chinese Government is moving troops to the Border with Hong Kong. Everyone should be calm and safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Argh.

Wut? Mr. President, please just stop tweeting for today, please. https://t.co/L9nlIFNWfw — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) August 13, 2019