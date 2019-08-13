Donald Trump had a great opportunity to take a stand against oppression today.

Oh, he didn’t remain silent. Which is actually kind of a shame in this case:

Ugh.

Trending

“Including China.” Yeah, we really hope this works out for them. Of course, in order for it to work out for China, it has to work out very, very badly for the Hong Kong protesters.

It seriously should not be this difficult.

To be fair, we shouldn’t’ve expected any different:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

***

Update:

And then there’s this:

Sigh.

Can’t stop, won’t stop:

Argh.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaDonald TrumpHong Kong