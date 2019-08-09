Fitness-conscious liberals (and also Michael Moore) are vowing to boycott SoulCycle and Equinox gyms because the owner of the company behind them is holding a fundraiser for Donald Trump. But actor Armie Hammer thinks their priorities may be misplaced. Not because the notion of boycotting a gym because the owner likes a guy you don’t is stupid, but because there are even bigger pro-Trump fish to fry:

Hey, while everyone seems to be on this Equinox thing, it might be a good time to mention that one of Trump’s largest financial contributors is the chairman of Marvel Entertainment (Isaac Perlmutter)….. jussayin. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) August 9, 2019

Jussayin’, you guys.

Someone's still upset they didn't get a sweet Avengers role… — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) August 9, 2019

“I’ll show you for not letting me play Ant Man!” — Kunta (@invisibledouche) August 9, 2019

It’d be a lot easier to take Hammer seriously if this didn’t just reek of sour grapes. Not to mention pettiness. But that said, we’re not about to stand in his way if he wants to try to launch a campaign to hurt Marvel.

Does Chris Evans know about this? Someone really needs to tell him. Captain America can’t stand Trump.

… @ChrisEvans — vc acredita na cara de pau da Penélope tava passan (@yvesbraz) August 9, 2019

Don’t worry @ChrisEvans will call out these monsters and stage a boycott… oh wait — Babushka Jones (@ohheywhatup) August 9, 2019

Armie Hammer saw no problem portraying a grown man in a romantic sexual relationship with a teenage boy, but a producer supporting Trump is just a bridge too far.

Hey Armie, do you REALLY want to play this game? You've worked for a lot of people, including faceless producers that funded your movies. Should we start digging through everything anyone associated with producing, working alongside, and funded your films? — Sandpit (@rev_entertain) August 9, 2019

Well, since we’re already here …

Will you return any monies gained from this fascist collaborator? — Michael 'Dark Psychic Force' Sanislo (@sparktherevolt) August 9, 2019

Well, considering I didn’t know that until now and never met the guy, I’ll probably just stick with blaming him for the movies lack of a sequel. Fair enough? — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) August 9, 2019

Come on now, Armie. Shouldn’t you put your money where your mouth is and return whatever you got for that movie no one saw? That would be fair.

*Actor gets offer, checks boycott chart* "I'm sorry, but I cannot star in a film with this producer." — BT (@back_ttys) August 9, 2019

If this posturing actually meant anything Hollywood would collapse into one big circular boycott. — BT (@back_ttys) August 9, 2019

Bring it.