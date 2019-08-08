Businessmen who support Donald Trump are about to learn a very important lesson: there will be consequences, and they will be severe.

Developer Stephen Ross, of The Related Companies, (which developed Hudson Yards and owns @Equinox and @soulcycle) is hosting a fundraiser for President Trump in The Hamptons. $250,000 for lunch, a photo and a private roundtable. https://t.co/unTnaKTMav — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) August 6, 2019

Mika Brzezinski is not taking this lying down. She’s going to do something about it, dammit:

No more soul cycle. Will never go there again. Will never go to Hudson Yards or Equinox. Ever. https://t.co/X9fU9j2agK — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) August 8, 2019

Stick a fork in Donald Trump. He’s done. Finished. And poor Stephen Ross … what’s he gonna do?

I’m sure this will change his mind

L😂L — Star Lone (@StarLon55567748) August 8, 2019

I’m sure he’s devastated — Get Well Papi (@DirkDiggler918) August 8, 2019

The world will never be the same — Kevin Cole (@kevincole1020) August 8, 2019

That much is certain.

Meanwhile:

No one has forgotten how you promoted the monster when it worked for you. — librarygirlone (@librarygirlone) August 8, 2019