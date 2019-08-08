Businessmen who support Donald Trump are about to learn a very important lesson: there will be consequences, and they will be severe.
Developer Stephen Ross, of The Related Companies, (which developed Hudson Yards and owns @Equinox and @soulcycle) is hosting a fundraiser for President Trump in The Hamptons. $250,000 for lunch, a photo and a private roundtable. https://t.co/unTnaKTMav
— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) August 6, 2019
Mika Brzezinski is not taking this lying down. She’s going to do something about it, dammit:
No more soul cycle. Will never go there again. Will never go to Hudson Yards or Equinox. Ever. https://t.co/X9fU9j2agK
— Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) August 8, 2019
Stick a fork in Donald Trump. He’s done. Finished. And poor Stephen Ross … what’s he gonna do?
I’m sure this will change his mind
L😂L
— Star Lone (@StarLon55567748) August 8, 2019
I’m sure he’s devastated
— Get Well Papi (@DirkDiggler918) August 8, 2019
The world will never be the same
— Kevin Cole (@kevincole1020) August 8, 2019
That much is certain.
Meanwhile:
No one has forgotten how you promoted the monster when it worked for you.
— librarygirlone (@librarygirlone) August 8, 2019
🙄 I still remember how mad I used to get when Mika and her (now) cornball of a husband were slobbering over Trump during the GOP primaries https://t.co/YENMb0P9BP
— cc (@cc_fla) August 8, 2019