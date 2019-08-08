Canadian journalist Jackson Proskow was lucky enough to experience something truly amazing today.

Please take a moment to read it:

I’m at the airport in Dallas, waiting for my flight home to DC from El Paso, and something incredible is happening. — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

Our incoming plane is carrying the remains of an American pilot shot down over Vietnam in 1967. His remains were only recently recovered and identified and brought back to the US. — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

As we wait at the gate, we’re told that Captain Knight is coming home to Dallas. When he left from this very airport to fight in Vietnam his 5 year old son came to the airfield and waved goodbye. It was the last time he would see his father alive. — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

Today the pilot of the plane bringing Capt. Knight back to Dallas is his son. — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

The entire terminal has come to watch this arrival. pic.twitter.com/HW3yAHEXBf — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

Incredible moment to watch. The entire airport fell silent. pic.twitter.com/TGp1X736R7 — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

What a privilege it was to witness this moment. For those asking, they announced it over the intercom. The gate agent was very emotional as he told the story over the PA. They handed out American flags to everyone at the gate. — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

For those who want to know more, I’ve found an obituary for Col. Roy Knight Jr. https://t.co/Xuake1JtUP — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 8, 2019

Amazing.

I hope every person who follows me will read this incredible thread: https://t.co/YyfEQHdbFA — Becky Kevoian (@BobsFunGirl) August 8, 2019