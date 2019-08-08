In late May 2018, Donald Trump told reporters that he was considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois governor and Senate seat salesman Rod Blagojevich. Which sort of made sense given that they were pals from “Celebrity Apprentice” and Trump had said back in 2012 that he didn’t think Blagojevich’s crime was nearly as bad as some other people’s:

Well anyway, Trump has reportedly raised the possibility again:

Yes, his name is Rod Blagojevich … and he, too, is a sleazebag.

Commuting Blagojevich’s sentence would certainly send a message. Not a good one, but a message nonetheless.

Stay tuned to find out what happens!

