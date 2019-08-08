In late May 2018, Donald Trump told reporters that he was considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois governor and Senate seat salesman Rod Blagojevich. Which sort of made sense given that they were pals from “Celebrity Apprentice” and Trump had said back in 2012 that he didn’t think Blagojevich’s crime was nearly as bad as some other people’s:

It's outrageous that Blagojevich goes to jail for 14 years when killers and sex offenders are out walking the (cont) http://t.co/O1FbaiGG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2012

Well anyway, Trump has reportedly raised the possibility again:

President Trump says he could soon commute the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, who, he noted, was on his TV show; adds his view that Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison “over a phone call where nothing happens.” https://t.co/lh7OWKyLik — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 8, 2019

TRUMP confirms to pool on AF1 what two sources have said has been discussed for days – that he's likely to commute Rod Blagojevich's sentence. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 8, 2019

“I thought he was treated unbelievably unfairly; he was given close to 18 years in prison. And a lot of people thought it was unfair, like a lot of other things — and it was the same gang, the Comey gang and all these sleazebags that did it. And his name is Rod Blagojevich." — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 8, 2019

Yes, his name is Rod Blagojevich … and he, too, is a sleazebag.

Per administration officials, BLAGO – another person with an Apprentice connection – has been pushed for a pardon by Trump's son-in-law, Kushner. Aides got Trump to agree to a commutation instead. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 8, 2019

Commuting Blagojevich’s sentence would certainly send a message. Not a good one, but a message nonetheless.

Yuck. Also evidence that he's kind of a big government crony, doesn't matter if you are R or D. — Michael Bruner (@MichaelBruner) August 8, 2019

Very conservative. Very law and order. https://t.co/35InLOmbU0 — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) August 8, 2019

If I were a federal prisoner, I’d devote my existence to flattering Trump. Fastest way to freedom. — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) August 8, 2019

If @realDonaldTrump pardons Blago, he is simply saying he doesn't care about corruption and law and order. People like Blago are scum, and deserve what they get, as they abuse the public system for their own gain. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 8, 2019

Stay tuned to find out what happens!