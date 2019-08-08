Chris isn’t the only Cuomo with horrible gun control takes. Check out New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s directives for the federal government:

Democrats should come together with one clear message on gun safety. The federal gov't must: 1) Outlaw assault weapons and high-capacity magazines

2) Create a mental health database

3) Pass universal background checks

4) Pass a Red Flag Law pic.twitter.com/0odxSpeDQT — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 7, 2019

So many terrible ideas, so little time. But let’s focus on #2 for today, shall we? A “mental health database.”

Has Cuomo specified what he has in mind by “mental health database” or is he just Cuomo-ing it up here? https://t.co/Vm190db24K — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 8, 2019

What could possibly go wrong?

A mental health database?? Nope. — MaryContrary (@MaryContrary77) August 8, 2019

#2 would be used to discriminate from jobs — Dani (@danimrq46) August 7, 2019

Oh, yeah. I’m sure creating a federal database of people with mental illness won’t be misused by the government at all. https://t.co/vNtzPnRNjy — Brooke Rogers 🌻 (@bkerogers) August 8, 2019

What mental illnesses would qualify for inclusion? Would anxiety? Depression? OCD? Which agencies would maintain the database? Which would have access? How else would the database be used? Could someone have their name removed after treatment? Would those included be informed? 1/ — Brooke Rogers 🌻 (@bkerogers) August 8, 2019

Would someone who is included on the database be flagged when they tried to purchase a gun? With whom? The seller? Local law enforcement? Would it prevent them from purchasing a gun or just make it more difficult? 2/ — Brooke Rogers 🌻 (@bkerogers) August 8, 2019

Who would decide who's included on the list? Could those in the database appeal their inclusion? Would they even be informed? How would the government find them? Would therapists/doctors be made to report their patients? 3/ — Brooke Rogers 🌻 (@bkerogers) August 8, 2019

There are many improvements to be made in the area of gun reform, but I'm very skeptical about the use of a mental-health database at a federal level. And I think we should be clearer about what "mental-health database" means. 4/ — Brooke Rogers 🌻 (@bkerogers) August 8, 2019

We’re not getting a great feeling about it.

Creating a mental illness database would have been a quagmire 30 years ago. It is now an impossibility, given the levels of diagnosis and self-diagnosis. https://t.co/qhGnmtAVnT — Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) August 8, 2019

How will this mental health data base work? How will the info be gathered? What about HIPAA? Who will have access it? So many questions…. 🤔 — Miz Kp (@MizKpoto) August 8, 2019

A mental health database violates HIPAA and won’t make a difference — mental illness isnt a threat (@hannahtraining) August 8, 2019

And as a provider, I would never violate my ethical standards to give any of this information. Hard pass. — sheologian (@sheologian) August 8, 2019

Cuomo should just start from scratch. By which we mean just apologize for ever making such stupid demands.

In his defense, the feds are going to have a “mental health database” anyway once Medicare for All passes, so… https://t.co/Vm190db24K — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 8, 2019

Ugh.