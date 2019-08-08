Chris isn’t the only Cuomo with horrible gun control takes. Check out New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s directives for the federal government:

So many terrible ideas, so little time. But let’s focus on #2 for today, shall we? A “mental health database.”

What could possibly go wrong?

Trending

We’re not getting a great feeling about it.

Cuomo should just start from scratch. By which we mean just apologize for ever making such stupid demands.

Ugh.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Cuomogun controlMake America Safer Pledgemental health database