As Twitchy told you, the New York Times caved to the mob and changed a headline that wasn’t sufficiently harsh on Donald Trump:

New York Times releases a second edition with a different headline after Twitter backlash and liberals announce they’re canceling subscriptions. pic.twitter.com/fxLav5pQHP — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 6, 2019

Evidently the potential loss of Joan Walsh and Beto O’Rourke as subscribers was just too high a price to pay for a straightforward and accurate headline about Trump’s remarks. New York Times’ executive editor Dean Baquet is still out there trying to do damage control:

EXCLUSIVE: NY Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet responds to the Trump front-page headline controversy: “It was written on deadline and when it was passed along for approval we all saw it was a bad headline and changed it pretty quickly." https://t.co/zE0H2eeMxz — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 6, 2019

Really dodged a bullet.

More from the Daily Beast:

It was written on deadline and when it was passed along for approval we all saw it was a bad headline and changed it pretty quickly,” Baquet texted The Daily Beast on Tuesday morning as critics continued to vent their outrage on social media. … Baquet, for his part, texted: “I understand the concern people have. Headlines matter. But I hope they read the coverage, which I will argue was strong.”

If they had read the coverage, they would’ve seen that it was hardly the egregious pro-Trump lovefest they had made it out to be:

Here’s the actual text of the NYT story with the Bad Headline that caused most of the online left to shit its pants. Not so sanguine about Trump. https://t.co/P8eqCCyJOM pic.twitter.com/benhlgJwSD — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 6, 2019

All the same, though, the New York Times will have to tread lightly going forward. They wouldn’t want to get busted for another horrific “error”:

Baquet declined to respond on the record to questions concerning how this error specifically occurred, how the Times will avoid such mistakes in the future, and various critics’ claims that this is only the latest in a series of missteps in the paper’s political and Trump-world coverage.

Oh well. At least in trying to make excuses for a headline that never should’ve been controversial in the first place, Baquet is ensuring that the mob will respect the New York Times going forward.

"….Now here are more excuses about all our other pro-trump content…" — Anastasia_Fall 💗🌺 (@Anastasia_Fall) August 6, 2019

No one else has deadlines so we can't understand — Trofe Boy 🏆 (@JTrofe) August 6, 2019

“Our Orwellian veil slipped and it will never happen again”-NYT — Paper_Bitchhhh (@CChecker1116) August 6, 2019