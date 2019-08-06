As Twitchy told you earlier, media firefighters are working feverishly to try to bury the fact that the Dayton shooter apparently subscribed to far-leftist politics. Among the brave Guardians of Truth who are upset is the Daily Beast’s Sam Stein.

And there it is https://t.co/yBzKjo3tS8 — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 6, 2019

Just this morning Trump: lashes out at Obama

Fox News: justifies calling it an invasion

Kellyanne: pushes out story that the Dayton shooter was a leftist. The wagons are being circled. — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 6, 2019

The irony of Stein accusing Republicans of circling the wagons is not lost on us.

Was the Dayton shooter *not* a Leftist? — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 6, 2019

Is there evidence that you’ve discovered that his shooting was politically motivated. If so, please show me it. Because while these details are interesting there is simply nothing to suggest that this on par with the El Paso shooting. And that’s precisely what she’s doing. — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 6, 2019

CNN did not state that the shooter was motivated by his politics. Is the standard now that a shooter's politics are irrelevent unless we can prove they definitively motivated the shooting? Or is that standard only going to be applied for this particular case? — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 6, 2019

It will only be applied for this particular case (and for any others in which mass shooters have far-leftist beliefs).

Also, will you be condemning your own publication for applying a completely different standard to the Gilroy shooter just last week?https://t.co/S19eYfeq50 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 6, 2019

Indeed, the Daily Beast’s national editor Justin Miller — who also railed against CNN for reporting that the Dayton shooter’s purported social media activity was far-leftist — couldn’t help but draw attention to the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooter’s apparent politics:

The Gilroy shooter was a far-right extremist https://t.co/heFmK5wlKX — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) July 29, 2019

Do we detect a double standard?

This is zero percent surprising and I suspect something that you could do to 75% of political twitter and also one of the reasons I’ve been off Twitter the last couple days pic.twitter.com/FU7wxXR9bA — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) August 6, 2019

We’re sure there’s a perfectly good explanation. Justin’s got it right here:

Hi! Glad you asked. The Gilroy shooter advertised from his target a book that calls for violence against non-whites and wrote of "hoards of mestizos," then opened fire right there—a political nexus to the act https://t.co/YWfCwhKu6q — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) August 6, 2019

Oh. Well, in that case …

Ah, yes, the Gilroy shooter wasn't firing indiscriminately, he quizzed people about their political beliefs first, great take https://t.co/WZa9tPk868 — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) August 6, 2019

Who the hell does Justin think he’s fooling?

Whiplash from moving the goalposts so fast — Greg Milewski (@greg_milewski) August 6, 2019

At a certain point your capacity for shame should kick in, Justin. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) August 6, 2019