As Twitchy told you, last night, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted at Mitch McConnell about a group of dudebros in “Team Mitch” shirts crassly posing with a cardboard cutout of her:
Hey @senatemajldr – these young men look like they work for you.
Just wanted to clarify: are you paying for young men to practice groping & choking members of Congress w/ your payroll, or is this just the standard culture of #TeamMitch?
Thanks. https://t.co/ysRJuwonUx
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 6, 2019
Obviously if they’re wearing “Team Mitch” t-shirts, they work for Mitch McConnell and Mitch McConnell totally supports their behavior. Obviously. Or not.
McConnell’s campaign manager Kevin Golden has released a statement pushing back against AOC’s tweet — and sprinkling in a little something extra:
McConnell’s statement on this OWNS:
“Team Mitch in no way condones any aggressive, suggestive, or demeaning act toward life sized cardboard cut outs of any gender in a manner similar to what we saw from President Obama's speechwriting staff several years ago.” pic.twitter.com/6nMS3oEKSl
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 6, 2019
Be still our hearts.
