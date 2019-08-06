As Twitchy told you, last night, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted at Mitch McConnell about a group of dudebros in “Team Mitch” shirts crassly posing with a cardboard cutout of her:

Hey @senatemajldr – these young men look like they work for you. Just wanted to clarify: are you paying for young men to practice groping & choking members of Congress w/ your payroll, or is this just the standard culture of #TeamMitch? Thanks. https://t.co/ysRJuwonUx — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 6, 2019

Obviously if they’re wearing “Team Mitch” t-shirts, they work for Mitch McConnell and Mitch McConnell totally supports their behavior. Obviously. Or not.

McConnell’s campaign manager Kevin Golden has released a statement pushing back against AOC’s tweet — and sprinkling in a little something extra:

McConnell’s statement on this OWNS: “Team Mitch in no way condones any aggressive, suggestive, or demeaning act toward life sized cardboard cut outs of any gender in a manner similar to what we saw from President Obama's speechwriting staff several years ago.” pic.twitter.com/6nMS3oEKSl — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 6, 2019

Be still our hearts.

Betting my retirement I see this on Twitchy, lol.https://t.co/WH66nTkknF — David Henry (@imau2fan) August 6, 2019

Looks like you get to hold onto your money, David.

Gotta hand it to Team Mitch I didn't see that response coming. 😂 — Tonya still @watchingfoxes (@tonya_still) August 6, 2019

This is the funniest thing ive seen — Objective Journalist (@dim_objective) August 6, 2019