You know what this country needs right now? Another CNN gun control town hall. And it looks like that’s just what we’re getting:

Wheeeee!

Who’s excited for this? Don’t all get up at once.

And we thought the post-Parkland town hall was something.

We’re sure this will be fair and thoughtful and not a complete partisan train wreck and hatchet job.

Definitely not.

Hey, why the hell not?

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet and “reportedly” has been removed from the headline in light of CNN confirming the town hall.

