You know what this country needs right now? Another CNN gun control town hall. And it looks like that’s just what we’re getting:

.@ChrisCuomo will moderate a live CNN Town Hall, America Under Assault: The Gun Crisis, on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/mKNEow6BwU — TVNewser (@tvnewser) August 5, 2019

CNN to host a @CuomoPrimeTime town hall, AMERICA UNDER ASSAULT: The Gun Crisis on Wed., Aug. 7 from 9-10pm ET led by @ChrisCuomo. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) August 5, 2019

Wheeeee!

I just gave myself a migraine from my eyes rolling so hard. https://t.co/9dZEbj7b7N — RBe (@RBPundit) August 5, 2019

Who’s excited for this? Don’t all get up at once.

This didnt go so well the last time https://t.co/JVsj2PGjcx — Delawhere Man (@jamiemoulthrop) August 5, 2019

And we thought the post-Parkland town hall was something.

Oh this will go over well. https://t.co/C7BZtdKabB — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️ (@mooshakins) August 5, 2019

What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/mSWrNwamJR — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) August 5, 2019

what could POSSIBLY go wrong https://t.co/yhC3XtLlbR — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) August 5, 2019

Can't see how this will turn into a total shit show. https://t.co/mtLBHunor9 — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) August 5, 2019

We’re sure this will be fair and thoughtful and not a complete partisan train wreck and hatchet job.

Sounds like it will be objective 🙄 — Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) August 5, 2019

This should be fair and balanced https://t.co/rHYIJaZten — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 5, 2019

This should go as smoothly as 40 grit sandpaper — DC guy on LI (@Driver11566) August 5, 2019

I’m sure this won’t turn into a complete lynching of the NRA and American gun owners. — The evilest Bee (@anevilbumblebee) August 5, 2019

Definitely not.

INVITE A CROOKED SHERIFF TO JOIN — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) August 5, 2019

Special guest panelist : Sheriff Isreal — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) August 5, 2019

Hey, why the hell not?

Hard pass on Fredo, fake news CNN, and the impending hatchet job this will surely be. — Max Peters (@TikiMaximus) August 5, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet and “reportedly” has been removed from the headline in light of CNN confirming the town hall.