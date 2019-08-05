You know what this country needs right now? Another CNN gun control town hall. And it looks like that’s just what we’re getting:
.@ChrisCuomo will moderate a live CNN Town Hall, America Under Assault: The Gun Crisis, on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/mKNEow6BwU
— TVNewser (@tvnewser) August 5, 2019
CNN to host a @CuomoPrimeTime town hall, AMERICA UNDER ASSAULT: The Gun Crisis on Wed., Aug. 7 from 9-10pm ET led by @ChrisCuomo.
— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) August 5, 2019
Wheeeee!
I just gave myself a migraine from my eyes rolling so hard. https://t.co/9dZEbj7b7N
— RBe (@RBPundit) August 5, 2019
Who’s excited for this? Don’t all get up at once.
This didnt go so well the last time https://t.co/JVsj2PGjcx
— Delawhere Man (@jamiemoulthrop) August 5, 2019
And we thought the post-Parkland town hall was something.
Oh this will go over well. https://t.co/C7BZtdKabB
— LaurieAnn 🧚🏻♂️ (@mooshakins) August 5, 2019
What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/mSWrNwamJR
— Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) August 5, 2019
what could POSSIBLY go wrong https://t.co/yhC3XtLlbR
— matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) August 5, 2019
Can't see how this will turn into a total shit show. https://t.co/mtLBHunor9
— Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) August 5, 2019
We’re sure this will be fair and thoughtful and not a complete partisan train wreck and hatchet job.
Sounds like it will be objective 🙄
— Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) August 5, 2019
This should be fair and balanced https://t.co/rHYIJaZten
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 5, 2019
This should go as smoothly as 40 grit sandpaper
— DC guy on LI (@Driver11566) August 5, 2019
I’m sure this won’t turn into a complete lynching of the NRA and American gun owners.
— The evilest Bee (@anevilbumblebee) August 5, 2019
Definitely not.
INVITE A CROOKED SHERIFF TO JOIN
— matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) August 5, 2019
Special guest panelist : Sheriff Isreal
— Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) August 5, 2019
Hey, why the hell not?
Hard pass on Fredo, fake news CNN, and the impending hatchet job this will surely be.
— Max Peters (@TikiMaximus) August 5, 2019
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet and “reportedly” has been removed from the headline in light of CNN confirming the town hall.