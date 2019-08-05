In case you hadn’t heard, there’s a direct line between Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn and the El Paso shooter. Thank goodness for the brave firefighters who are spreading the word.

This one:

“Connected the dots.”

CNN is connecting the dots, too. This morning, CNN senior political reporter Nia-Malika Henderson said that the El Paso shooter’s manifesto echoes many of Cornyn’s tweets. Like this one, for example:

Wow. Cornyn is a monster.

It literally is:

But Henderson ran with the smear anyway. And no one at CNN tried to stop her.

Watch:

But God forbid you call them “fake news.”

Completely understandable.

No arguments here.

They do. But they’ll never give him one.

