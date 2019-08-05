In case you hadn’t heard, there’s a direct line between Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn and the El Paso shooter. Thank goodness for the brave firefighters who are spreading the word.

the media are recklessly RTing this graphic with cornyn's tweet https://t.co/qO9pGXSXDc — Ryan (@chasinghumility) August 5, 2019

This one:

Using the El Paso terrorist's manifesto, I connected the dots for folks still having trouble doing that. This is just the first page. pic.twitter.com/mQcW3doGNF — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) August 4, 2019

There are literally straight lines between what the terrorist believes and what is repeated daily by conservative media outlets and the U.S. president. — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) August 4, 2019

CNN is connecting the dots, too. This morning, CNN senior political reporter Nia-Malika Henderson said that the El Paso shooter’s manifesto echoes many of Cornyn’s tweets. Like this one, for example:

Texas gained almost nine Hispanic residents for every additional white resident last year https://t.co/rbjpkzMGwf via @TexasTribune — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 22, 2019

Incredibly irresponsible – on CNN just now @niaCNN said Senator Cornyn's twitter feed "mirrors" the El Paso shooter's manifesto. The tweet she's referring to is literally the exact headline of a @TexasTribune story. https://t.co/dDJxLGynFF — Brian Walsh (@brianjameswalsh) August 5, 2019

To everyone blowing up @JohnCornyn’s mentions here — this is literally the headline on our story, and the tweet that populates when you share it. It’s a statement of fact. https://t.co/AkSnH60KPk — Emily Ramshaw (@eramshaw) June 23, 2019

Video: Absolutely barbaric behavior in the last hour on @CNN, including this disgusting smear of Senator @JohnCornyn by @NiaCNN saying that Cornyn's rhetoric mirrors that of the El Paso terrorist. How repulsive of anyone, let alone a journalist to say that. pic.twitter.com/cIbPbZe61E — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 5, 2019

And the tweet she is referencing is the headline for a news article from the Texas Tribune: https://t.co/U5eZYBCaUF CNN becomes a straight propoganda channel after these incidents. It's understandable why no Republicans want to appear on the network. https://t.co/PLDverjHKR — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 5, 2019

Oh and btw he immediately followed it up by praising the Hispanics in the state as "hard working, patriotic, religious, family-oriented believers in the American Dream"https://t.co/QZd87RErLS The media is garbage. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 5, 2019

I won't be holding my breath…. — dfinney (@dfinney16) August 5, 2019