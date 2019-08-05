The aftermath of two deadly mass shootings is as good a time as any for blue-checks and media Guardians of Truth to re-up that tiresome lie about the Trump administration effectively arming the severely mentally ill.

Shortly after taking office, President Trump quietly rolled back an Obama-era, post-Sandy Hook massacre regulation that would have made it harder for people with mental illness to buy guns. https://t.co/mtZ0uF8vdd — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 5, 2019

Shortly after taking office, President Trump quietly rolled back an Obama-era, post-Sandy Hook massacre regulation that would have made it harder for people with mental illness to buy guns. https://t.co/lafGXWukeR — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 5, 2019

Flashback: February 28, 2017.

"Trump quietly signed a bill into law Tuesday rolling back an Obama-era regulation that made it harder for people with mental illnesses to purchase a gun." https://t.co/bjuuebVFXj — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 5, 2019

Trump said mass shooters are “really very seriously mentally ill.” He made it easier for them to get guns. https://t.co/F7TYhgZO8i — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 5, 2019

Here’s a photo I took the day Pres. Obama signed an order making it harder for mentally ill people to get a gun. He cried as he retold the story of meeting parents from Sandy Hook. It was an Incredibly powerful moment that I’ll never forget. Trump rescinded the order in 2017. pic.twitter.com/sqdgKuEWJQ — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) August 4, 2019

Trump claims to be doing "a lot" about gun violence when he has made it easier for mentally ill people to buy guns. pic.twitter.com/6UsAwjf1p9 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 4, 2019

Just a fun reminder, Trump babbled about mental health reforms today — BUT in February of 2017 he reversed an Obama rule that made it harder for the mentally ill to buy guns. #ThisIsAmerica https://t.co/sYPKyWdHdk — Clay Cane (@claycane) August 5, 2019

Don’t believe con man,huckster this is from 2017! He is a traitor to the American people him & the @NRA with their empty platitudes!Trump signs bill reversing Obama rule to ban gun purchases by mentally ill https://t.co/popvH22upK via @usatoday thanks for flagging @goldietaylor — bevysmith (@bevysmith) August 5, 2019

Donald, you’re the one who revoked Obama-era background checks that would have prevented people with diagnosed mental illness from buying guns. Because the Republicans think mentally ill people should be able to buy guns. Remember? — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) August 5, 2019

We remember that this talking point wasn’t accurate two years ago and it’s not accurate today. But some narratives are just too good to let go.

My God, @PoppyHarlowCNN just repeated the lie that the Trump administration "rolled back" Obama administration rules that kept guns out of the hands of the "mentally ill." This is such poor journalism on her part. The regulation had nothing to do with "mental illness" and — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 5, 2019

everything to do with the lack of due process. The Obama era rules designated anyone who needed a representative payee through the Social Security Administration and Veterans Affairs “mentally unfit.” If a person met that criteria, their name was entered into the NICS database. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 5, 2019

These are people who require some assistance handling their finances and slogging through the federal bureaucracy and the Obama administration turned them into criminals. You know who opposed it, @PoppyHarlowCNN? The ACLU. It lobbied for repeal and the ACLU was right. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 5, 2019

So attempting to make Trump into some kind of a hypocrite on the issue of mental illness and firearms using that example, just means she, A. Doesn't know what she's talking about or B. Being purposely deceptive. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 5, 2019

But Real News, Mr. President.

Both @PoppyHarlowCNN and @JohnAvlon require a much-needed corrective when saying Trump rolled back regulations that would keep guns away from the "mentally ill" when it had everything to do with due process and the move had the full support of the ACLU. https://t.co/b8pExdUGwM — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 5, 2019

This is making the rounds, but that law was opposed by the ACLU, NRA, and disability rights and mental rights advocates https://t.co/xkf1vJv8h2https://t.co/OidjIWbh8J — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 5, 2019